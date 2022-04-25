How to obtain the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia in Elden Ring that greatly raises attack power with successive attacks

Talismans are some of the most helpful tools in Elden Ring that allows the player to maximize their build's potential while gaining various other quality-of-life effects on the side.

Attack is at most times the best form of defense in the game, and the Elden Ring Tarnished can often brute force their way through the more difficult encounters in the game by just maximizing their damage output.

The Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Talisman is one of the many ways that players will be able to significantly improve their DPS numbers in Elden Ring. The item greatly increases one’s attack with each subsequent hit and is known to stack to a maximum of a 22% increase.

This boost is rather significant and can come in handy towards the latter part of the game, where enemies are considerably harder to take down.

However, the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia is rather difficult to come across, and many players have been having a rough time getting their hands on it. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with it.

Obtaining the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia in Elden Ring

Players have been having issues with getting the Talisman because the item is intrinsically linked to Millicent’s questline and is only obtained from her after the Tarnished completes her entire subquest.

Hence, to get their hands on the item, the Tarnished will first be required to:

1) Start Millicent’s questline and help her in the Church of the Plague

To start Millicent's questline, players must first speak with Gowry, who can be found in the shack in eastern Caelid, right next to Sellia, the Town of Sorcery.

After exhausting all of his dialogues, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be tasked with obtaining the Unalloyed Gold Needle, which can be gotten by defeating Commander O'Neil, who is in the swamp to the west of the shack.

After defeating the field boss and returning to Gowry with the item, he will ask the Tarnished to wait a while before he repairs the needle. After reloading the area and interacting with Gowry, he will provide the players with the repaired needle.

Players will then need to head through Selia and open the main exit by lighting all the bonfires on top of the buildings. Using Torrent here will make things significantly easier.

After opening the main exit to the north, continuing up the hill will eventually lead them to Elden Ring's Church of the Plague, where they will find Millicent agonizing in pain.

Interacting with her and then giving her the needle will help her out. After reloading the area and interacting with her again, the Elden Ring Tarnished will obtain the Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom Talisman (increases Dexterity by 5).

After this, players will need to return to Gowry's shack once more, where Millicent will be the only one present there this time around. Talking to her again and exhausting her dialog will finish the first part of her quest.

2) Provide Millicent with the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis

The next time players encounter Millicent will be in Elden Ring's Altus Plateau, where they will need to help her out by giving her the Valkyrie's Prosthesis.

This key item can be found in the Shaded Castle, which is present to the north of the region. While clearing the place, the Elden Ring Tarnished will come across a small room guarded by a Cleanrot Knight.

After defeating the enemy and making their way into the room, players will be able to obtain the Valkyrie's Prosthesis, which is required to further advance Millicent's dialog and quest line.

After obtaining the key item, players must make their way to the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace in Altus Plateau, where Millicent will be present north of the spawn point.

Upon interacting with her and giving her the Prosthesis, the Tarnished will need to make their way to the northeast and reach Windmill Village, which is to the north of Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

3) Defeat the Godskin Apostle and meet Millicent at the Mountaintop of the Giants

After reaching the Windmill Village, players will need to encounter the boss of the area present to the north of up the hill. The boss will be a Godskin Apostle, who can pose to be a rather challenging fight for those who are underlevelled for this part of the Lands Between.

Upon being defeated, the enemy will drop the Godskin Peeler, and upon resetting the area at the Site of Grace, Millicent will appear there with more dialog that players will need to exhaust.

It will wrap up the Altus part of her questline. Players will meet her again in the Mountaintop of the Giants, where players will get access to after they have completed Leyndell, the Royal Capital, and defeated Margot, the Omen King.

Millicent will be present in the Snow Valley Ruins Site of Grace, where she will have more things to say, which the Elden Ring Tarnished will once again need to exhaust.

After piecing together the two halves of the Haligtree Medallion and activating the Grand Lift of Rold, players will finally gain access to the Haligtree area of the map, which is the end-game.

After exploring the area a bit more, players will be able to come across the Prayer Room Site of Grace, beside which Millicent will be waiting for them again, and she will remain there for the remainder of her questline.

4) Reaching the Drainage Channel Site of Grace and killing the Ulcerated Tree Spirit

From the Prayer Room, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to make their way a bit further into the Haligtree until they reach the Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss.

It’s considered one of the hardest fights in the game and might take a bit of practice from the player’s end to ultimately defeat it.

As players are also inflicted with the Rot status effect due to the pond they are fighting the enemy on, the difficulty of the encounter goes up significantly.

After killing the Ulcerated Tree Spirit, players can rest at the Drainage Channel Site of Grace. Upon returning to where they fought the tree spirit, they will see two summon signs, one Yellow and one Red.

Red will force the player to kill Milcent and gain the Miloicent’s Prosthesis Talisman as a result that boosts Dexterity and successive attack damage. However, the Yellow sign will allow the Tarnished to save her and gain the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia.

5) Killing the Invaders and wrapping up her quest

By choosing the Yellow summon sign, players will get to help Millicent fend off four NPC invaders. The best way to do it is to be as aggressive as possible in the fight and not let Millicent tank the hits.

She can go down fairly quickly, and players will have failed her questline and not get the Talisman they were after.

After killing all the enemies, the players will be rewarded with the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Talisman for their troubles. After leaving Millicent’s world, then reloading the area and returning to where the players have helped her, they will find her there with more dialog.

After exhausting it and then resetting the area in coming back to it, the Elden Ring Tarnished will find her dead.

Looting her body will provide them with the Unalloyed Gold Needle, which can be used to obtain Miquella’s Needle in Malenia’s boss fight area, which helps reverse the Frenzied Flame ending in Elden Ring.

