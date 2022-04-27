How to obtain Aspect of the Crucible: Tail incantation in Elden Ring?

Crucible Knights are arguably some of the most annoying enemies to face in Elden Ring. However, these are also sources of some really good incantations that players can obtain.

These incantations all go by the name of Aspect of the Crucible, and there are three of them. Amongst them, Aspect of the Crucible: Tail is probably one of the strongest that players can obtain.

It is an incantation that can be used in both close and long range, thereby providing a lot of flexibility to players in Elden Ring. One of the biggest advantages of this incantation is that the posture damage that it does to enemies is quite game-breaking.

It's Lily, Pastel Nightmare @Actuallilypup Aspect of the Crucible: Tail and Dragon’s Claw are so lit. I’m also using the winged scythe so now I have wings, a tail, and a dragon’s claw as part of my kit Aspect of the Crucible: Tail and Dragon’s Claw are so lit. I’m also using the winged scythe so now I have wings, a tail, and a dragon’s claw as part of my kit

In this article, a detailed guide has been provided on how to acquire it right at the beginning of Elden Ring.

Obtaining Aspect of the Crucible: Tail in Elden Ring

Before proceeding with the guide, it is vital to note that Aspect of the Crucible: Tail has quite a high stat requirement. Players will need 27 faith to wield it, and it also requires 22 FP to use. Therefore, multiple usages of the same will be hard in the early game.

Apart from that, being an incantation, players will need access to a sacred seal to use it. Now, with that out of the way, it is time to dive into the guide.

To obtain this incantation, first players should get access to Torrent from Melina. Upon obtaining Torrent, players must reach the Gatefront site of grace. Now, from this site of grace, players should get on top of Torrent and start sprinting uphill.

There will be a few enemies that can be a bit problematic, but players can sprint past all of them as long as they are using Torrent. In any case, players should continue sprinting until they reach the end of the road. Then gamers must take a short right and hit the Stormhill site of grace.

It is not mandatory to hit this site of grace, but it is closer to the boss fight, and thus, if players need urgent changes to their builds, then it can be done here. Now, gamers need to move south-east from this site of grace until they reach the Stormhill Evergaol.

Interacting with the Evergaol will take players into the boss arena. Gamers will find a Crucible Knight boss inside the Evergaol. Defeating this boss will drop the Aspect of the Crucible: Tail incantation.

Defeating the Crucible Knight in Elden Ring is no easy task. Therefore, it is recommended to do some pre-farming and get access to Bloodhound's Fang before coming to this boss.

Magic users will have it a little easier as they can bypass most of the aggression, but melee users will struggle a bit. In the first phase, the boss uses multiple charging attacks that need to be side-stepped to create openings.

Dodging back repeatedly will only create openings for the boss to hit back. In the second phase, the boss will be using a flying attack and a tail swipe attack. Both are easy to dodge, but timing can be an issue initially.

In either case, by learning the boss' moves, players will eventually be able to beat him and obtain this amazing incantation.

