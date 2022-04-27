How to get the Bloody Helice in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has a plethora of weapons to offer. Players can try out various weapons with unique abilities and choose the ones that align with their character build and playstyle. Bloody Helice is a sword in Elden Ring that can be obtained after defeating Sanguine Noble. It is a thrusting sword that primarily scales with the Arcane and Dexterity stats.

This thrusting sword is a wonderful choice for players who want to dish out piercing damage and perhaps some blood loss, if they can land their strikes correctly.

Elden Ring players who want to obtain this mighty sword will need to travel to the Altus Plateau region. This is where the Writheblood Ruins can be found, which contains the Bloody Helice.

How to obtain the Bloody Helice thrusting sword in Elden Ring

A look at the Bloody Helice's inventory page in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The Bloody Helice thrusting sword has a base physical attack stat of 121 with a critical hit stat of 100. The character needs 16 Strength, 19 Dexterity, and 17 Arcane to wield this sword.

The Elden Ring description of this sword lets players know exactly how dangerous this weapon can be in a battle:

'Ominous piercing sword with a winding blade. Carried by the noble servants of the Lord of Blood. Designed to bore into flesh, causing severe blood loss at the wound. The extracted blood trickles gracefully down the length of the blade.'

Players will find the Bloody Helice in the Writheblood Ruins (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

It is a formidable weapon for taking on the treachery of the Lands Between. However, players need to put up quite the fight to make use of this weapon. Here is how players can get a hold of the Bloody Helice:

Travel to Altus Plateau by the Grand Lift of Dectus or the Ruin-Strewn Precipice

Alternatively, players can fast travel to a Site of Grace near the Writheblood Ruins if they have already activated it

From the Grand Lift of Dectus, follow the ravine directly north

Players will pass the Old Altus Tunnel and its same-named Site of Grace

Continuing north will see them reach the Bridge of Iniquity Site of Grace

Activate it if it hasn't been and travel along the road to the east

Approach the Writheblood Ruins and prepare for a difficult dungeon

The dungeon is packed with enemies that deal blood loss buildup like the weapon hidden within

Travel to the set of ruined buildings to the east and find the staircase

Defeat any enemies along the way and head down the stairs through the mist to the boss arena

A fight with the Sanguine Noble will begin that sees the boss complete blood loss buildup on the player in only a few hits

Ranged attackers should have no problem taking down this Elden Ring boss

Melee users need to be fast and patient, as the Noble can parry just about any attack, so strike at its back after dodging one of its attacks

Once the Sanguine Noble has been defeated, access the room at the other end of the arena

Open the chest and retrieve the Bloody Helice

A player fights the Sanguine Noble boss in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Defeating the Sanguine Noble can be tough for slower builds, but taking it down to earn this powerful weapon is more than worth it. Finding the Bloody Helice is a great accomplishment for players with a bleed build.

Not only does it attribute to blood loss build up, it also comes with the Dynast's Finesse skill. This allows the user to avoid a hit and follow up with a strong lunge and sweeping slice to add extra damage and blood loss build up on top of the normal.

Edited by Mayank Shete