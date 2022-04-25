Elden Ring modder makes their way inside the colosseums, suggesting they were cut content and not unfinished DLC 

Ever since the game’s launch a couple of months ago, Elden Ring modders have had a blast discovering some of the many secrets of the Lands Between, most of which are hidden behind a door of code and not just illusory walls.

One such community dataminer, who goes by the handle of Sekiro Dubi, took it upon themselves to venture into the various colosseums that are present in the game.

Colosseums, which can primarily be found in Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid are some of the many inaccessible areas in the game. However, in a recent video, the dataminer shows how they were able to venture inside, along with their findings.

While it is uncertain if the colosseums were cut content or will actually play a pivotal role in an upcoming DLC, the dataminer seems to hint at the former. The discoveries provide more gravitas to the speculation that these areas were once a part of Elden Ring, which never really made it to the official product.

Elden Ring dataminer finds a Lion Guardian and a Grave Warden in the colosseum

In the video, the dataminer shows some of the methods by which they were able to enter the Leyndell Colosseum and re-enable two dummy enemies inside. With the help of a tool called DSMapStudio, they were able to map the entirety of the structure as well as activate a Lion Guard and a Grave Warden placed inside.

As seen in the video, both enemies were stationary at first, but after re-enabling them, they first went for the dataminer, before attacking each other. Both of these Elden Ring enemies fought for a long time as they have an enormous health bar.

Later on in the video, the dataminer talks about the Ritual Shield Talisman, whose item description dives into the colosseums and how they used to be part of a “bygone era.”

Hence, while the colosseums are a significant facet of the Elden Ring narrative and the world design that FromSoftware went for, it’s highlyl likely that they will not be as crucial for any upcoming DLC as many thought, and will be nothing more than omitted content.

Perhaps the developers might look to introduce additional PvP features in the game centered around the colosseums, however, that speculation too does not have much weight at this point.

