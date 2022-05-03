5 best Curved Swords in Elden Ring and where to find them

Curved Swords in Elden Ring form one of the numerous weapon types available to players in the game. These Curved Swords are some of the best weapons available to gamers and offer a lot of value when upgraded.

The key aspect that makes Curved Swords so good is that players can deal damage without compromising mobility. Apart from that, the attacking speed of the players is also quite high in the case of Curved Swords.

Overall, these weapons are quite good and gamers should have at least a few of them in their inventories. Fortunately, Elden Ring offers a massive variety of Curved Swords and players will have no trouble acquiring them.

This list does not include Bloodhound's Fang as it is a Curved Greatsword, a different weapon class altogether.

Every Curved Sword in Elden Ring that players should chase

1) Scimitar

Among the various Curved Swords, Scimitar is arguably the best one to use. This weapon is speedy and dual-wielding. It can melt bosses very quickly.

The weapon has excellent dexterity scaling and infusing it with bleed is the best way to proceed. The Scimitar also comes with the Spinning Slash skill, which further helps to dish out heavy damage while also helping to proc bleed (once infused) much quicker.

Location: Starting weapon for Warrior Class.

2) Serpent God's Curved Sword

This is an exciting Curved Sword that players can get within the game. This is because, apart from the usual advantages that almost every Curved Sword provides, this one has a passive heal attached to it.

Players will heal around 2.5% of maximum HP when holding the weapon. Besides that, getting a kill offers a flat 25 heal to the player. In a game like Elden Ring, where almost everything can be lethal, this passive heal comes in the clutch in several situations.

The weapon is not a must-have, but they can go for some perfect niche builds with the Serpent God's Curved Sword if gamers want.

Location: Obtained from Ruin-Strewn Precipice.

3) Scavenger's Curved Sword

The Scavenger's Curved Sword is arguably one of the best ones within its class because of the Bleed damage passive. This weapon primarily scales off Dexterity, but if gamers put points on Arcane, the Blood loss build-up is enhanced by quite a lot.

This weapon can also be infused with Ashes of War, further boosting its viability against end-game bosses. Overall, it is a solid weapon in Elden Ring and gamers should put it in their inventories for future playthroughs.

Location: Obtained from Mt. Gelmir.

4) Bandit's Curved Sword

The Bandit's Curved Sword in Elden Ring is a simple weapon. However, the value of this one is felt when gamers infuse it with something like the Seppuku Ash of War.

This is because the weapon is very fast and thus, the Blood loss build-up also happens quite quickly. In most cases, bosses will get destroyed if players dual wield this weapon or mix it with something like the Scavenger's Curved Sword.

The weapon is quite broken in PVP, and power-stancing it alongside Frost infusions can be a scary thing to face against.

Location: Can be obtained from the skeletons in Limgrave and Altus Plateau. The best location to farm this one is near the Church of Pilgrimage Site of Grace.

5) Wing of Astel

The last weapon on this list, the Wing of Astel, is arguably not just the best Curved Sword but one of the best weapons in the game. This is because the weapon art Nebula hits like a truck and is one of the best boss DPS options available to players.

This weapon has quite a hefty intelligence requirement in Elden Ring, but it is worth investing in considering its damage output.

Location: Found in Uhl Palace Ruins.

