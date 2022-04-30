5 most valuable items that players should not miss in Elden Ring

Elden Ring's world is filled with highly valuable and powerful items that are meant to assist players in their journey through the Lands Between. These items include weapons, spells, incantations, spirit summon ashes, crystal tears and several others.

proteh @elproteh Rivers of Blood really makes your brain rot. Rivers of Blood really makes your brain rot.😭😭😭 https://t.co/GALWVr3JIy

In any case, there is a good chance that gamers will find at least a few of them during their playthroughs. However, newer players (new to Souls games) and those who are exploring the game's world for the first time will probably end up missing these, which in turn is going to make boss fights towards the end game more difficult than it should be.

Hence, in this article, five such items (types mentioned earlier) have been provided that every newcomer needs to collect for sure.

Every valuable item that players should chase in Elden Ring

1) Ash of War: Glintblade Phalanx

Elden Ring is a game that relies a lot on staggering enemies. If players can manage to stagger a boss in the middle of a fight, they can land an easy critical hit and deal decent damage.

The problem is that staggering is not easy unless players are either parrying or breaking the posture bar by consistently damaging the boss. However, if players use the Glintblade Phalanx, then most bosses will get staggered almost instantly.

When this ash of war is used, the player will summon a bunch of swords above their head, which targets any enemy in range and deals damage to them. The damage is decent for its price and considering that it has a low FP cost, melee players will have no trouble using it as well.

Location: Can be extracted from Rogier's Rapier

2) Rivers of Blood

Bleed is one of the few status effects that is extremely powerful in Elden Ring. However, there is no doubt that Rivers of Blood is on an entirely different level. The weapon art on this one, "Corpse Piler", releases a barrage of blood-infused slashes on the enemies.

This melee weapon art not only destroys the health bar of the boss or any enemy being attacked, but it also inflicts the Bleed status effect very quickly. Players can further enhance the overall impact of this weapon art by putting additional points on arcane.

Location: Defeat Bloody Finger Okina in Mountaintops of the Giants

3) Cerulean Hidden Tear

This is an item that is considered a must-have for any sorcery user in Elden Ring. This is because, while early-game sorceries are quite cheap and do not have very high FP requirements, end-game ones will drain their FP pool in an instant.

Conserving FP is vital in fights so that players can sustain the battle long enough to ensure victory. Cerulean Hidden Tear helps to make that possible as this crystal tear removes all FP costs for every sorcery for 15 seconds.

This means that within that time duration, players are free to use the most over-powered sorceries that they can find without any repercussions. This is undoubtedly a game-changer, as it makes boss battles a lot more trivial.

The only issue is that players can only use it once, implying that the timing to use this item is extremely vital.

Location: Mt. Gelmir

4) Black Knife Tiche

There are very few spirit summons in Elden Ring that can ideally destroy bosses on their own. Black Knife Tiche is probably the only one that falls in that category. This spirit summon is extremely fast and has a ranged attack that can drain the health bar of a boss very quickly.

Despite not having a lot of health, this spirit summon can dodge very well, making her quite elusive. The only issue is that, players need to complete Ranni's questline to obtain her.

However, there is no doubt that Black Knife Tiche is the most broken spirit summon in the game right now (especially after the nerfs to Mimic Tear).

Location: Obtained from Ringleader's Evergaol in Moonlight Alter

5) Comet Azur

Comet Azur is a one-of-a-kind spell in Elden Ring that is considered by the entire fanbase to be an easy mode. This spell is rather similar to the legendary "Kamehameha" attack used by Goku in the Dragon Ball franchise, as it can demolish more than 80% of the boss's health bar in an instant.

This is exactly the spell that requires the Cerulean Hidden Tear quite exclusively as being a channeled spell implies that a player's FP drains very quickly. Therefore, players should only use it after obtaining the aforementioned crystal tear.

Fortunately, this spell is also obtained in the same location as the crystal tear. Thus, it is as if Elden Ring kind of ties both of them together.

Location: Obtained from Primeval Sorcerer Azur in Mt. Gelmir

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S