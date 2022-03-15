How to find the Cerulean Hidden Tear in Elden Ring

Magic is as strong as ever in FromSoftware’s hit open-world title, Elden Ring.

Every sorcerer needs to grab Talismans, armor sets, spells, and miscellaneous items to maximize their potential in the game.

The Cerulean Hidden Tear is one item that’s incredibly useful with magic. It is a Crystal Tear that can be mixed in the Flask of Wondrous Physick. When consumed, it temporarily eliminates all FP consumption. This effect allows players to endlessly cast spells free of charge for a brief period (about 10 seconds).

Magic users will definitely want to grab the Cerulean Hidden Tear when they make their way through Mt. Gelmir. However, to pick the Crystal Tear up, they must kill the boss guarding it.

Defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit to earn the Cerulean Hidden Tear in Elden Ring

Two Ulcerated Tree Spirits exist in separate areas in Elden Ring. However, the one that players will be tracking down in this case is located in Mt. Gelmir.

To reach Mt. Gelmir, players must go through the Atlus Plateau. This means players must either use the Grand Lift of Dectus or go through the Ruin-Strewn Precipice.

Upon accessing Mt. Gelmir in Elden Ring, players should make their way to Volcano Manor and visit the Road of Iniquity Site of Grace. This is where players will start their journey for the Cerulean Hidden Tear.

From here, players should travel east, down the slope to the Minor Erdtree. The boss will spawn once players approach the Erdtree.

The Ulcerated Tree Spirit has a high resistance to hemorrhaging, so a weapon that causes Blood Loss isn’t as effective. Players should consider switching to Frostbite or Scarlet Rot for this fight.

Melee users can learn to craft Rot Grease from the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (22) using Root Resin. Ranged users can learn to craft Rotbone Arrows from the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (15).

Despite constantly moving and squirming, the Ulcerated Tree Spirit’s body rarely damages players if they get too close. However, there are a few attacks that do, such as the 360-spin attack and sudden thrashing.

Players should stick to the left side of the boss, dodge the spin and dragon’s flame, and attack while they can.

During phase 2, the Ulcerated Tree Spirit will start fuming with golden gas. It will combust every now and then. Players should quickly retreat when this happens (the animation takes time).

Upon its death, the boss will drop both the Leaden Hardtear and the Cerulean Hidden Tear. Players can then visit any Site of Grace to mix it in the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh