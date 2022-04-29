7 most-overpowered Dexterity weapons in Elden Ring that players should not miss 

Dexterity weapons are perhaps one of the most popular equipment types in Elden Ring. Most of the player base, especially the newer ones, love using Dexterity weapons.

The reason for this is quite simple obviously, as Dexterity weapons are not just easy to use, but they are also extremely powerful. In general, every Soulsborne game has Dexterity weapons often tuned to the maximum. Elden Ring is no stranger to that formula.

At the same time, most of the Dexterity weapons in this game are associated with the Bleed status effect. Apart from that, there are a few of them that have powerful weapon arts that can melt through bosses.

Thus, in this article, a list of the best and most-overpowered Dexterity weapons has been provided for players to obtain in the game.

7 best Dexterity weapons that Elden Ring has to offer

1) Uchigatana

The Uchigatana is the easiest to obtain Dexterity weapon in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

The Uchigatana is probably the most popular Dexterity weapon and also one of the most easily obtainable ones in the entire game. It is a very simple weapon that offers good physical damage combined with the Bleed status effect passive.

The weapon gets more value when players double wield it, which is possible in the case of the Samurai class. The ability to infuse powerful ashes of war, such as seppuku or bloody slash, further enhances the overall viability of the Uchigatana by a lot.

Location: Deathtouched Catacombs, starting weapon for Samurai class.

2) Godskin Peeler

Godskin Peeler can provide the bleed effect in two hits (Image via Arekkz Gaming/YouTube)

When it comes to raw strength amongst Dexterity weapons, Godskin Peeler is one that stands tall above the rest. Apart from a high physical attack stat, this weapon is also quite fast.

Once players level this weapon up to maximum, it starts hitting like a truck and infusing it with bleed further enhances this one by a huge amount. The scaling of bleed status effect with the arcane stat on this weapon is quite enormous, which puts a lot of other weapons to shame.

Location: Obtained from Godskin Apostle in Altus Plateau.

3) Moonveil

The Moonveil is one of the weapons that continues to attract the community even today (Image via Elden Ring)

This is one of the few weapons in the game that has become a core reason for attracting newer players on a daily basis. There is no denying that the community cannot stop talking about Moonveil even after the nerfs.

However, no one can blame them either as that is how strong a hybrid Dexterity/Intelligence build with Moonveil can be. This weapon is a boss melting machine and players can use it till the very late game without a single shred of worry.

The only downside is the high FP cost, which can be solved through numerous means.

Location: Defeat Magma Wyrm in Gael Tunnel, Caelid.

4) Wing of Astel

Wing of Astel can demolish every boss in Elden Ring in the blink of an eye (Image via Arekkz Gaming/YouTube)

While Moonveil is a powerful Intelligence/Dexterity hybrid weapon, the Wing of Astel is basically the same thing, but enhanced to the maximum. This is because, the weapon art on this one is not just strong, it is outright broken.

When used, players will release a cloud in the air which explodes and deals enormous amount of damage to enemies. Bosses like Radahn and Malenia stand no chance against the power of this one as it continues to grow stronger as the game progresses.

Location: Found in Uhl Palace Ruins.

5) Dragon King's Cragblade

Dragon King's Cragblade is extremely good in PvP in Elden Ring (Image via msokka/YouTube)

This is a weapon that is a must-have for those players who are having it difficult against dragon bosses in the game. The weapon can stagger bosses very well, and being a thrusting sword, provides a good range to the players.

The weapon cannot be infused with any Ash of War, but that is not required either as the weapon art on this one is good enough for both PvP as well PvE.

Location: Defeat Dragonlord Placidusax.

6) Rivers of Blood

Rivers of Blood is a weapon that continues to frustrate the community for being overpowered (Image via Arekkz Gaming/YouTube)

This is a weapon that players cannot stop complaining about for being way too overpowered. This is because the weapon art Corpse Piler is sort of unfair in both PvP as well as PvE.

The bleed damage build-up on this weapon is insane and the arcane scaling is absurdly broken. Unless the boss is resistant to bleed, this weapon shreds through them with ease.

Location: Defeat Bloody Finger Okina.

7) Bloodhound's Fang

A simple and powerful weapon, Bloodhound's Fang's popularity is attributed to its accessibility (Image via Elden Ring)

Finally, the last weapon on the list, Bloodhound's Fang, is considered by many as probably the best weapon in the game. This is not because of the fact that it hits hard or anything as there are weapons that can do more DPS.

However, it is because of the all-round viability of the weapon and the fact that it can be obtained right at the beginning and used till the very end without any issue. The weapon also comes with the bleed status effect which makes the weapon even better.

Location: Defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in Limgrave.

