How to get the Beastclaw Greathammer in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has a staggering number of weapons. It also has a variety of weapon skills that players can swap in and out at will. This makes creating builds easy as it allows players to find a style that works for them.

A great example is the Beastclaw Greathammer, which is a Warhammer in Elden Ring. It isn’t exactly the best Warhammer in the game, at least where numbers are concerned, but it’s a powerful weapon nonetheless. Its greatest strength, aside from raw damage, is its weapon skill: Regal Beastclaw.

If players want to add the Beastclaw Greathammer to their arsenal, they have quite the journey on their hands.

What to do to get the Beastclaw Greathammer in Elden Ring

To obtain the Beastclaw Greathammer, players will have to locate D, Hunter of the Dead, and meet with Gurranq, Beast Clergyman. They should then follow their storyline regarding Deathroot.

Due to the great lengths players have to go, it isn’t a task that’s recommended or possible until much later in the game when a few more areas have been unlocked.

Here's what you need to do to obtain the Beastclaw Greathammer in Elden Ring:

Step 1 : Locate and speak with D, Hunter of the Dead. He is first seen outside Summonwater Village and will warn the Tarnished about a powerful enemy inside the area.

Step 2 : Go into Summonwater Village and defeat the Tibia Mariner boss. Give D, Hunter of the Dead, the Deathroot that drops from the Tibia Mariner.

Step 3 : D, Hunter of the Dead, will mark on your map a portal that sends you to the Bestial Sanctum in Caelid.

Step 4 : Inside the Bestial Sanctum is Gurranq, Beast Clergyman. Feed him the Deathroot.

: Inside the Bestial Sanctum is Gurranq, Beast Clergyman. Feed him the Deathroot. Step 5: Feed Gurranq, Beast Clergyman, six more Deathroot after the first to obtain the Beastclaw Greathammer. Gurranq will award the Tarnished with the weapon as a reward.

Here’s where the Tarnished can locate more Deathroot:

Deathtouch Catacombs : Stormhill, Limgrave

: Stormhill, Limgrave Black Knife Catacombs : Located in Liurnia of the Lakes

: Located in Liurnia of the Lakes Wyndham Ruins : Located in Altus Plateau

: Located in Altus Plateau Gelmir Hero’s Grave : Located in Mt. Gelmir

: Located in Mt. Gelmir East Liurnia of the Lakes : Defeat another Tibia Mariner.

: Defeat another Tibia Mariner. Mountaintops of the Giants: From another Tibia Mariner.

The Beastclaw Greathammer requires 20 Strength, 10 Dexterity, and 18 Faith to wield. To upgrade the Warhammer, players need to use Somber Smithing Stones.

The Beastclaw Greathammer has the weapon skill ‘Regal Beastclaw.’ Activating Regal Beastclaw will see the wielder slam the ground. This will produce a fan of bestial claws, similar to the Beast Claw in Elden Ring.

