How to obtain Briars of Sin in Elden Ring, the Sorcery that summons blood thorns

There are a lot of Sorceries that the Tarnished get to play around with in Elden Ring, some of which add a great deal of fun to a character's build, allowing them to go for a unique playstyle.

One such Sorcery is blood magic, which some players are having a great time using both in PvE and PvP. The spell is called Briars of Sin, and it allows the Tarnished to summon thorns from the whorl of their own blood to attack their opponents.

The spell is described as aberrant Sorcery discovered along with red glintstone by those exiled to the north by their crimes. The Sorcery can be cast repeatedly and has proven to be quite versatile for various situations in the game, and it scales incredibly well with Faith.

While sought after, the spell is not precisely something players have an easy time coming across. Hopefully, today’s guide will help those who are still struggling to obtain the Briars of Sin in Elden Ring.

Obtaining the Briars of Sin in Elden Ring

The Tarnished will be able to get their hands very early on in the game and will be able to obtain it as soon as they get Torrent.

It’s one of the easiest Sorceries to get in the game, and is also quite potent in the early-to-mid-game mark, and makes discovering secrets in the Lands Between significantly easier.

Hence, to obtain the Briars of Sin in Elden Ring, players will need to,

Make their way to Liurnia of the Lakes to the north of Stormveil Castle. Players will be able to reach the location by either going around the castle itself or completing the Legacy Dungeon and unlocking the area after beating Godrick, the Grafted.

After reaching Liurnia of the Lakes, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to make their way north on the Eastern landmass till they find an enemy wielding a flame staff, who is surrounded by some fire slugs.

One easy way of reaching the location will be to exit the lake present directly to the east of Raya Lucaria Academy and head north until they see that the road is breaking to the left. Upon taking the path and then moving further southwards, players will find the enemy.

Another alternate way will be to warp directly to the Artist’s Shack Site of Grace if players had already unlocked it but did not find the Sorcery when they were first there. Upon heading northwest across the rocks from there, they will find the enemy with the torch.

Upon defeating the enemy, players will automatically get their hands on the Briars of Sin as a reward.

With a 24 Faith requirement to use, the Briars of Sin scales exceptionally well with the attribute and is often considered one of the most versatile spells in the game.

