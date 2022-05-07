“It’s actually many and many ears”: Elden Ring player points out a disturbing detail about Sir Gideon Ofnir

Elden Ring’s open-world is incredibly detailed, and the more players explore the Lands Between, the more secrets they will discover about the game’s lore and narrative.

One such important detail has been pointed out by a player on Reddit. This detail is regarding Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing. Players encounter this NPC very early on in the game and get a chance to interact with him as soon as they reach the Roundtable Hold.

From afar, many players in the community thought that his helmet is made of metallic beard. However, a player has provided a closer look at the helmet in a recent Reddit post, and it would seem that Ofnir’s headgear is actually lined with ears.

This is quite a fascinating design detail to take in, as usually players don’t look closely at an NPC let alone notice what their armor is actually made of and its details. Another interesting aspect of this detail was pointed out by a community member on the thread.

During the introductory cinematic of Elden Ring, Sir Gideon Ofnir was shown laying on a pile of ears while holding a container filled with eyeballs. This made many feel that his design played in incredibly well with the NPC's theme of the 'All Knowing.'

Elden Ring NPCs have incredible design detail

FromSoftware does an incredible job when it comes to designing the characters in the game based on their particular themes. This is true for their latest RPG as well, as players will be able to see the amount of details the developers have provided for each character.

Sir Gideon Ofnir, with metallic ears lined up on his helmet, lives up to his theme of 'All-Knowing' perfectly. The NPC laying on a pile of ears and clutching on to eye balls, portrays the fact that Ofnir is indeed one of the most knowledgeable beings in the game, with information on everyone and everything.

Additionally, he plays a similar role in the game, where the Elden Ring Tarnished uses him as a source of information on the several Great Rune bearers in the game and on what they will need to do next.

While Sir Gideon Ofnir starts off as a helpful NPC at the Roundtable Hold, he will eventually become a boss that players will have to face later in the narrative. When Leyndell turns to the Capital of Ash, they will need to battle him there and defeat him before they can move onto fighting Hoarah Loux, aka Godfrey, and finally Radagon and the Elden Beast.

Ofnir has a lot of powerful magic at his disposal. However, he is not exactly a difficult boss to defeat in the game, and the Elden Ring Tarnished will be able to take him down rather easily.

