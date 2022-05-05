How to obtain Inescapable Frenzy in Elden Ring, the Incantation that latches onto foes and spreads madness

Madness is a unique status effect in Elden Ring and is quite versatile when used in both PvE and PvP. Usually inflicted by Incantations, Madness is an amazing tool to have in the game, and Frenzy magic is something that Faith builders are absolutely falling in love with.

One Incantation that is highly sought after by Faith builders is the Inescapable Frenzy, which many find to be one of the best spells to use in Elden Ring’s PvP.

Inescapable Frenzy causes yellow flames of frenzy to come out of the caster’s eyes, and then the caster latches onto the enemy spreading the madness.

This is one of the reasons why the Incantation is so highly revered when it comes to the PvP aspect of the game. However, it only works on the Tarnished and even causes a madness buildup on the player themselves. Hence it’s not recommended for PvE.

So how can players look to get their hands on the Madness-inducing Incantation in Elden Ring?

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING Faith in the Golden Order is not the only faith that can reshape the world. Faith in the Golden Order is not the only faith that can reshape the world. #ELDENRING https://t.co/nw8gOdvI0o

Obtaining the Inescapable Frenzy in Elden Ring

Inescapable Frenzy is one of the hardest Incantations to come across in the game, and most players will miss it entirely during their initial walkthroughs.

Getting to the spell is incredibly tricky, and the Elden Ring Tarnished will have to venture deep beneath Leyndell, Royal Capital to obtain it.

Here's how players can get their hands on the Inescapable Frenzy in Elden Ring:

Players will first need to make their way to the region beneath Leyndell, the Royal Capital. This region is called the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds and can be accessed from the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace, present in Leyndell. Players will just need to take the steps down to the right of the grace, drop down to a set of buildings to the right, and find a well with a ladder in it. The ladder will lead them to the underground catacombs below the city.

After exploring the area, they will eventually reach the boss of the dungeon called Mogh, the Omen. The fight can be particularly challenging based on the build that players have opted for. However, things can be made significantly easier with the aid of a good summon. After beating the enemy, players will need to activate the Site of Grace there.

After doing so, they will see an altar right behind the grace point, striking which will reveal a hidden area that goes further down into the place. The Elden Ring Tarnished must now make their way to the new area, until they reach a room filled with stupefied corpses that contains a long wooden beam across the chasm.

A fair bit of platforming will be required now as players drop from ledge to ledge in search of the item. This is extremely tricky to accomplish, as one wrong step will lunge the Tarnished to their death, and players will have to follow the steps all over again.

After successfully dropping onto platforms, the Tarnished will eventually find themselves on a ledge where there is a corpse with an item on it. After looting it, they will automatically get their hands on the inescapable Frenzy Incantation.

With a 21 Faith requirement, the spell scales incredibly well with the attribute and is considered by many to be an exceptional spell to have in PvP. The Madness status effect comes in handy in a variety of situations, and the Frenzied Flame Incantations are considered to be some of the best pyromancy spells in the game by those who invest a lot of Runes in the Faith attribute.

Edited by Siddharth Satish