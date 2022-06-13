Hideo Kojima confirms collaboration with Xbox Game Studios at Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 had a special guest in their mix in the form of the legendary video game designer and director, Hideo Kojima.

Appearing briefly in a video, the creator announced that he was partnering with Xbox Game Studios to bring a game, one that will be nothing like anyone has experienced before.

At any given time, there are various rumors swirling about the intentions and future projects of Kojima, a video game auteur who has revolutionized the gamescape of the industry. One of the more intriguing ones among them, which has existed for some time now, was that he was collaborating with Xbox for his next project.

The creator's announcement at the showcase, along with Phil Spencer, cements his collaboration with the studio and hints at something exceptional coming the player's way.

"A completely new game": Hideo Kojima describes his ambitious next project in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios

In his brief appearance at the recently concluded Xbox Bethesda Game Showcase 2022, Hideo Kojima made a short speech regarding his project with Xbox Game Studios and what he envisions regarding it. He made no confirmation regarding what the project was or when one can expect it to come out.

Xbox @Xbox



Hideo Kojima is one of the most innovative minds in our industry, and we can’t wait to share what our teams will create Xbox Game Studios & Kojima Productions are partnering to create a video game for Xbox like no one has ever experienced before, leveraging the cloud.Hideo Kojima is one of the most innovative minds in our industry, and we can’t wait to share what our teams will create #Xbox Xbox Game Studios & Kojima Productions are partnering to create a video game for Xbox like no one has ever experienced before, leveraging the cloud. Hideo Kojima is one of the most innovative minds in our industry, and we can’t wait to share what our teams will create #Xbox https://t.co/44TtOQxB08

The speech went as follows (taken from the translated remarks present in the video):

"There is a game I have always wanted to make. It's a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before. I've been waiting very long for the day when I could finally start to create it. With Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept."

He continues:

"It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future."

Recent rumors surrounding the man and his projects have included a sequel to the surreal Death Stranding and a new horror project titled "Overdose," featuring Margaret Qualley from the former game. The latter project was revealed by industry insider Tom Henderson.

HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

It was recorded and self-edited from a PS5 output in wide mode.

Please watch it in a sound environment!

Enjoy it!



If you want to see it in 4K, please visit KJP Youtube channel.



youtube.com/c/KOJIMAPRODUC… Here's the final trailer for DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT! (9.24 release)It was recorded and self-edited from a PS5 output in wide mode.Please watch it in a sound environment!Enjoy it!If you want to see it in 4K, please visit KJP Youtube channel. Here's the final trailer for DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT! (9.24 release)It was recorded and self-edited from a PS5 output in wide mode.Please watch it in a sound environment!Enjoy it! If you want to see it in 4K, please visit KJP Youtube channel.youtube.com/c/KOJIMAPRODUC… https://t.co/6Y0F06GsON

Given Kojima's claim that this is a project that he has always wanted to make and that the latest trend in the industry along with Microsoft's cloud technology makes it possible, players will be eager to see what the partnership between the two will have in store.

Considering it is Hideo Kojima, it will be something that pushes the boundaries of the genre and the form itself.

The longstanding rumor has finally been confirmed. It is surely going to be some time before players hear anything about what the collaboration that is being worked upon, contains. One can only hope it truly brings an experience like never before.

To learn more about the Summer Game Fest, announcements, and reveals, keep an eye out for Sportskeeda's coverage of the same here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far