Will Kojima reveal the hotly-anticipated Death Stranding 2 at the Summer Game Fest 2022?

Norman Reedus, who plays the main protagonist in Death Stranding, recently made a slip in an interview, confirming the existence of a sequel and that the developers had already started working on it. Hideo Kojima, the brains behind the project, humorously told Reedus to go to his private room — a reference to the game — for his slip.

When Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding was first showcased back at E3 2016, players were intrigued to see what the Kojima had in store for them after leaving Konami and the critically acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise.

Viewers were welcomed into a dystopic world filled with apocalyptic scenarios, invisible beings leaving handprints, and bridge babies.

With Norman Reedus' mention and a tweet from Kojima's assistant, players might get a trailer or information from the man himself during the upcoming Summer Game Fest.

Summer Game Fest will feature a number of exciting games, and Death Stranding 2 just may be one of them

Story continues below ad

Kaizerkunkun, Personal Assistant to Hideo Kojima, recently shared an image of Hideo Kojima and Geoff Keighley together in a frame on Twitter. It looked like they were in some sort of a video call. Keighley is the founder and the heart and soul of the upcoming Summer Game Fest, which will fill the void left by the canceled E3.

This has, of course, started the rumor wheel. The image showcases a wide monitor, which at the very bottom features a copyright mark and "2019 Sony Interactive Entertainment beside" it.

Story continues below ad

It's been almost three years since Death Stranding launched. And although it has polarised critics and fans alike, the title remains a revolutionary game and acts as an example of the expanse of the video game form. It is only normal for players to be excited about the sequel.

Norman Reedus has already spoken about the sequel twice. In August last year, he told a reporter from AdoroCinema that the title was in negotiations. And in an interview with Leo Edit this past month, Reedus said:

Story continues below ad

"It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that."

Kojima soon followed it with a tweet with pictures of the two; there was also one of Kojima holding a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire. The post was captioned,

“Go to your private room,my friend.“

Story continues below ad

The Summer Game Fest will be held from June 9 to June 12. The first on the list is a big live showcase event that will be streamed live at 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET/ 7 pm BST.

Only time will tell if Kojima will reveal his next futuristic endeavor that will serve as a sequel to the surreal, trippy world of Death Stranding at the event. But one can surely hope.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Death Stranding 2 will be featured at Summer Game Fest? Yeah. Nah. 0 votes so far