"We just started the second one": Norman Reedus casually confirms Death Stranding 2

In a recent interview, Norman Reedus, star of the hit action-adventure video game Death Stranding, casually confirmed that Death Stranding 2 is currently being worked on. While discussing his work schedule and the completion of the AMC series The Walking Dead, Norman dropped a simple but massive quote for fans of the Hideo Kojima game.

“We just started the second one.”

According to Norman Reedus, Death Stranding 2 is in the works

In an interview with Leo Edit, Norman Reedus discussed his career in extensive detail. One of the more interesting things was the actor’s actual schedule. At the time, Norman Reedus was working on a book, has the final season of The Walking Dead, and the outlet also mentioned Death Stranding.

Norman Reedus admitting that Death Stranding 2 is currently under development is a huge announcement, though it may not have been on purpose. As of this writing, Hideo Kojima nor anyone else has mentioned a potential sequel to the original hit game, but it is known that Kojima is working on another game. Perhaps it's Death Stranding 2, after all.

Norman Reedus confirmed it, Death Stranding isn't over (Image via Kojima Productions)

With Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding Director’s Cut releasing on PlayStation 5 and PC back in March 2022, it’s a great time to start hyping up the next big title. There’s no telling when an actual reveal will come, though, and until Hideo Kojima himself makes an announcement, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

In the same interview, he talked about how he got into the first game, and it was thanks to Guillermo Del Toro. The film director told Reedus that Hideo Kojima would call him and that he just needed to say yes.

Norman Reedus was fascinated by the game Kojima was working on at the time, the now-canceled Silent Hill. The actor talked about how long it took and how successful the game was and then mentioned that it was in the works a second time.

“It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that.”

The actor spent several years doing the MoCap for Death Stranding, so it isn’t that much of a surprise to hear that the game is already in development. Fans of the first game may have to wait a while for official announcements and trailers, but for now, the star of the first has confirmed that Death Stranding 2 is being developed.

