5 best exclusive games to play on PS5

PS5 is home to some of the world's best story-driven video games. Part of the credit goes to Sony for being successful in nurturing new studios from the ground up to become something special in the form of the PlayStation Studios. Time and again, Sony has made strategic investments to give creative freedom to smaller studios and even allocated big budgets for blockbuster titles like God of War.

The current library offered by PlayStation is already quite commendable, considering it has only been less than two years into the PS5's life cycle. Major AAA releases in the form of God of War Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Wolverine are still to come.

Meanwhile, if you are lucky enough to get your hands on a PS5, the chances are that you will be looking forward to buying new games for it. This article lists the best PS5 exclusive titles you can play.

Top 5 exclusive PS5 titles you need to play

1) Demon’s Souls

This is a remake of the 2008 classic that was originally released on the PS3. Demon's Souls is Bluepoint games' best work yet. The critically acclaimed developer is known for its remaking prowess, with projects like the Shadow of the Colossus remake for the PS4 in the bag.

The original version brought the soulslike sub-genre to the gaming world. This remake is made from the ground up to harness the power of the PS5 with breathtaking visuals, smooth 60 FPS gameplay, and a brilliant character design.

It's the rewarding gameplay of the soulslike genre, a masterfully crafted world that keeps bringing people back to games like Demon's Souls. Yes, you'll die a lot, but when you finally slay that one boss after a grueling time, it's a feeling like no other.

2) Death Stranding Director’s Cut

When the legendary Hideo Kojima parted ways with Konami after working on all-time great titles like Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hills, the expectations were sky-high moving forward. Kojima Production's first game turned out to be Death Stranding.

You control Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus. You're quite literally a modern-day courier who goes around making deliveries to underground settlements in a post-apocalyptic world. A supernatural event called the Death Stranding has ravaged Earth, leaving behind creatures called BTs.

Players maneuver through difficult terrain, BTs, and human enemies to reconnect America. Thanks to a collaborative effort with Guerilla Games' in-house Decima Engine, the visuals are gorgeous. It is a must-play game that brings a new sub-genre to the table.

3) Horizon Forbidden West

First things first, this game is the most graphically rich title we've ever laid our eyes upon. The foliage, draw distance, character models, and machine design is just jaw-dropping good. We recommend playing this title in fidelity mode for extra crispness.

This game is the sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Horizon Zero Dawn and continues to explore the story of Aloy, who again finds herself making strides to save the Earth from an enemy of unknown origin.

Aloy battles a plethora of machines during the entirety of the game. Every machine is unique, with different attacks and advantages. Simply put, no two fights will be the same. A pack of Clawstriders will swarm you, picking you apart bit by bit, while a Slitherfang may spit poison and take you by surprise.

Horizon Forbidden West is truly a must-play masterpiece that blends the elements of science-fiction and fantasy to create an action RPG that is truly special.

4) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

You control Miles Morales, who also became Spider-Man during the end of the first game that came out in 2018 for the PS4. The story revolves around Miles discovering his newfound powers in the absence of Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man.

The game might not be long enough for some people, but the depth in the story, the supporting cast, and the fluid gameplay make up for it. Swinging through New York City in a glorious 60 FPS with ray-tracing is an experience only the legends at Insomniac Games can provide. Since the introduction of VRR for PS5, people have reported getting a frame rate as high as 110 FPS on supported screens.

Playing through the game feels like you're part of an actual Spider-Man movie. The fidelity, mechanics, and storyline make it a must-play title for PS5 owners.

5) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

If you're in the mood for a light-hearted adventure that encompasses the very definition of witty, look no further than Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The story begins when Ratchet and Clank are being felicitated for their heroics and being awarded the Dimensionator, but like always, Dr. Nefarious strikes, steals the Dimensionator, and disturbs the balance in the fabric of space-time.

Pixar-like visuals make the game feel like you are playing through an animated movie. The animation and voice acting are all top-notch. The mainline entry in the Ratchet and Clank series is full of vibrancy and witty dialog. This is yet another charming adventure featuring our favorite Lombax.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

