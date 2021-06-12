Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart — Where to find all CraiggerBears

CraiggerBears in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart may be the hardest collectibles to come by.

These small stuffed bears are spread throughout the worlds of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. There are nine of them in total for players to collect, and they unlock a couple of achievements/trophies.

CraiggerBears are a tribute to Insomniac Games artist Craig Goodman. He passed away in 2019 and is now immortalized in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

All nine CraiggerBear locations in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

CraiggerBear 1

Near the bazaar in Corson IV Nefarious City, move north toward the Pocket Dimension. Players will come across a vendor stall with round and green robots. Simply approach the stall to find the first CraiggerBear.

CraiggerBear 2

Image via Insomniac Games

The second CraiggerBear of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart can be found on Sargasso Outpost L51. Players will find Rivet's Hideout as they make their way to the factory. The CraiggerBear is on the couch in the Hideout.

CraiggerBear 3

Exit the landing pad on the Scarstu Debris Field. Enter the nearby rift that leads to Zurkie's. The third CraiggerBear is sitting right on the counter in front of the players as they walk in.

CraiggerBear 4

The fourth CraiggerBear in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart can be located after players complete their first trial of the Ascend the Mountain quest. After the first trial run, head to the left. Follow a short path, and a CraiggerBear will be resting against some pots.

CraiggerBear 5

Image via Insomniac Games

Players will need to switch between dimensions to get past the glass wall and into the room behind Ms Zurkon's. This is after Blizar Prime's landing pad. In that room, go to the northeast corner to find the CraiggerBear on a pile of scraps.

CraiggerBear 6

When players are in the main part of Monolith Gulch on Torren IV, there is a vendor near Ms Zurkon's. It is on the right side of the pathway, with the CraiggerBear on the vendor's counter.

CraiggerBear 7

This Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart CraiggerBear can be found after landing on Cordelion's Kedaro Station. Players need to scale a mining platform to swap dimensions. When back on the main level, look for the CraiggerBear in a snowbank near the edge.

CraiggerBear 8

Image via Insomniac Games

The eighth CraiggerBear is found after players complete the pirate trials at the Ardolis Pirate Base. Collect the Robot Pirate Helmet and look in the corner near a treasure chest. A CraiggerBear is next to the chest just before the exit.

CraiggerBear 9

The ninth and final CraiggerBear in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is in the Processing Center of the Viceron Zordoom Prison. The CraiggerBear is on a bench in the holding cells room.

