What is Verdant Bloom used for in Horizon Forbidden West?

Several plants can be obtained in Horizon Forbidden West, each of which acts as resources for the player.

Verdant Bloom is just one of many Bloom plants that can be found throughout the world. It may not be obvious where to find Verdant Bloom as you are playing through the game.

Even if you do come across it, you may not know exactly what it is used for. Along with other Blooms, Verdant Bloom is a resource that can be used to change the color of Aloy's outfits.

How to find Verdant Bloom in Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy is farming Verdant Bloom on a cliffside (Image via Guerilla Games)

To use Verdant Bloom, you will need to get your hands on some. The resource only grows on the side of rocky cliffs. This requires you to climb up those cliffsides to find it.

There is no specific region where it will appear. Any rocky cliff in the game may have Verdant Bloom growing out of it. It is a green plant that typically sticks out from the cracks of the cliffside.

Make it a priority to climb the various cliffs with Aloy and you should come across a good amount, so you can put it to use. Just look for the "Gather Verdant Bloom" prompt when you are near and press Triangle.

How to use Verdant Bloom in Horizon Forbidden West

Dyers provide various color schemes in Horizon Forbidden West (Image via Guerilla Games)

Dyers can be found in multiple places in the game. They are special NPC merchants who will alter the color of Aloy's outfits with certain combinations of Blooms and Metal Shard currency.

Verdant Bloom is just one of many resources used to dye the color of Aloy's clothing. More often than not, several types of Blooms will be needed for one color change.

You can visit a Dyer in Plainsong, Scalding Spear, and Thornmarsh. They will let you see a preview of how any new color looks on any outfit, but to keep it, make sure you have enough resources for the transaction.

