How to find Charger Horns in Horizon Forbidden West

The machines in Horizon Forbidden West are more than just an obstacle for Aloy to overcome. Each machine has a unique set of features like the Thunderjaw’s disc launchers or various canisters that can be broken off.

More importantly, some features can be torn off and used in crafting and purchasing new weapons and armor. For example, Charger Horns can be acquired from Chargers.

To obtain Charger Horns in Horizon Forbidden West, you’ll have to seek out Chargers. Before you set out to find them, bring along a weapon with good Tear damage. The first hunter bow Aloy has at the start of the game is good enough.

Horizon Forbidden West: Where and how to obtain Charger Horns

Find Chargers at Charger Mount Sites (Image via Guerrilla Games)

Charger sites are as common as ancient ruins in Horizon Forbidden West. If you’ve just arrived at Chainscrape, there’s a Charger site just outside town, southwest of the exit. Otherwise, use your map to mark a more preferable location. Charger sites resemble a horse with horns.

Once you have arrived at a Charger site, focus on one Charger at a time. The goal is to tear off their horns, not necessarily defeat them. In fact, should you kill Chargers before you’ve had the opportunity to tear their horns off, they can be destroyed and unlootable.

Use Aloy's Focus to tag Charger Horns (Image via Guerrilla Games)

Keep low in any nearby tall grass. Chargers are rather skittish and will run away at the first sign of danger. Get your weapon out and use your Focus. You can use it to tag the Charger Horns and keep your target in sight.

When you’re ready, shoot the horns to break them free from the Charger’s head. It’s likely you’ll finish off the Charger after shooting off both horns. Do not forget to pick them up. Look for electricity arcing from the ground or use Aloy’s Focus.

Charger Horns are used for upgrades (Image via Guerrilla Games)

Charger Horns are very useful as upgrade materials. Irrespective of whether you choose to upgrade armor or weapons, you can call for Charger Horns. You should grab three before you make it to Chainscrape. This is because the errand “A Bigger Boom” calls for three Charger Horns (and a Fanghorn Rib).

By completing it, Aloy receives a free Spike Thrower, one of several new weapons in Horizon Forbidden West. Speak to Delah and Boomer outside the southwestern gate of Chainscrape. It’s available after the main quest “To the Brink.”

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul