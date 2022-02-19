How to find The Daunt Relic Ruins password in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West offers a colossal open-world for exploration. There are ancient ruins of civilization to climb and data entries to learn about the truths of ancient humans.

One kind of ruin in Horizon Forbidden West is “Relic Ruins.” These are a type of physical puzzle for Aloy to overcome. The player can earn items, experience, and skill points in return.

An early Relic Ruin player will come across is The Daunt, which consists of four rooms. The goal is to unlock the nearby door. They'll need a key module and passcode.

Horizon Forbidden West: Daunt Relic Ruins and how to find the password

Start by moving the metal crate nearby via the Pullcaster. Grab the edges to move it into place. This allows access to the door on the second floor, which requires a key module and password to open. Climb onto the second floor, then head straight onto the balcony.

Turn immediately left, up the wooden ramp, and jump across. Follow the balcony to a hole in the wall and jump down. As soon as you hit the ground, look up and to the right. Use your Pullcaster to pull the blue bracket down. Use it again on the blue-tinted door to reveal a vent.

The Pullcaster is invaluable (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Directly behind you is another crate on the second floor. Again, use the Pullcaster and yank it down. Drag the crate over to the beam you dislodged earlier. But before you climb up, scan the datapad on the couch. That contains the password for the door.

Climb into the vent. Crawl through and jump down. Descend into the hole and attempt to climb the wall. It will crumble. Turn around and head underground. There’s another blue bracket to pull with the Pullcaster.

Look for blue support brackets to yank (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Exit the hole, and you’ll come face to face with another blue support bracket. Break the wall and drag the nearby crate into the hole. Position it against the wall where the edge crumbled. Climb to the roof, then down to the nearby balcony for the key module.

You can now return to the locked door. Use the key module and code from the datapad. Enjoy the spoils of exploration such as items, experience, and skill points. Aloy will need all the help she can get if you plan on finishing the story quest in Horizon Forbidden West.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha