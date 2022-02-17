How to use the Pullcaster in Horizon Forbidden West

The Pullcaster is one of the first pieces of equipment that players will unlock in Horizon Forbidden West. Considering that the gadget is new to the Horizon series, it can be tricky to figure out how it operates.

Players will get the caster at the beginning of the game as they play through the introductory mission. Once they get inside the Zenith facility, they will reach a roadblock that requires special equipment. Some items will need to be collected in the immediate area before they can be combined at the workbench. From there, the fun can begin with the Pullcaster.

How does the Pullcaster work in Horizon Forbidden West?

The Pullcaster is a special gear item (Image via PlayStation)

The Pullcaster in Horizon Forbidden West is a piece of equipment that is passively kept on Aloy at all times. Unlike a bow or a trip caster, this gadget doesn't need to be equipped in the weapon wheel. Instead, it should be thought of as a brand new mechanic that assists players in traversal around the Forbidden West.

To use the caster, players first need to aim with "L2" as if they were targeting something with their weapon or bow. They will then need to press "Triangle" to change their current item to the caster.

When in the aiming mode, players can pull down containers, move beams, or pull walls down. However, all of those targets need to be marked with a specific anchor or metal, which will be highlighted by scanning. Without them, the caster cannot pull.

Aside from pulling down walls or changing the environment for climbing, the caster can also be used for traversal.

Using the caster for traversal in Horizon Forbidden West

In the same early mission in Forbidden West, players will need to make a far jump using the caster. It may not be immediately obvious, but players will need to look for yellow grappling points with a highlighted circle. The color indicates that they can be used for grappling.

However, instead of aiming and throwing it, the trick is to jump towards the yellow point and hit "X" again in order to launch. If players want to launch even higher after they land, they can promptly hit "O" for easier movement.

These are the essential basics for using the Pullcaster in the world of Horizon Forbidden West.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh