God of War Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and all upcoming PlayStation games

With iconic games from God of War to Uncharted to Spider-Man, PlayStation is one of the biggest publishers of video games. While the games have traditionally been exclusive to the PlayStation platform, of late, the titles have started to make their way to PC as well.

Other than God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, much of the PlayStation’s future was shrouded in mystery until quite recently. However, that changed during the 2021 PlayStation 5 showcase, and it seems like top-tier PlayStation first-party studios like Santa Monica Studio and Insomniac Games are firing on all cylinders.

All upcoming confirmed PlayStation titles

From the last generation of PlayStation 4 to the current one of PlayStation 5 and PC, there are quite a few confirmed titles from PlayStation Studios. Take a look at all the confirmed titles.

God of War (January 14, 2022)

Platform: PC (Steam, Epic Games Store)

PlayStation’s flagship title, 2018’s God of War, is finally making its way to PC. The title serves as a soft reboot, taking Kratos through Nordic mythology, and is a perfect entry point for any new player.

Years after battling the entire Greek Pantheon, the God of War Kratos, now a father, embarks on a quest to spread his wife’s ashes, equipped with his new Leviathan Axe and accompanied by son Atreus.

Horizon Forbidden West (February 18, 2022)

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

The much-anticipated followup to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West is all set to launch early next year. Set a few years after the first game, Forbidden West takes Aloy to the west coast of America, where she’ll face new enemies and overcome new challenges.

Gran Turismo 7 (March 4, 2022)

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

After a hiatus of over eight years, the mainline PlayStation’s flagship racing sim franchise Gran Turismo is making a return in 2022. While the series may not be as popular as the likes of Need for Speed or Microsoft's Forza games, it does provide a quality racing experience.

With the power of the PlayStation 5, Gran Turismo 7 promises high-quality visuals and smooth gameplay, along with support for Dualsense controller features.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection (TBA Early 2022)

Platform: PlayStation 5, PC (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Uncharted is coming to PC. That’s it, that’s all anyone needs to know. The iconic PlayStation franchise makes its debut on PC and PlayStation 5 with the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection. The bundle packs Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End and Uncharted Lost Legacy with remastered visuals and all content. Hopefully, Sony can bring over the Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection to PC as well.

God of War Ragnarok (TBA Late 2022)

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

The excitement and anticipation players have for God of War Ragnarok is undeniable. The game is the second and final part of Kratos’s Nordic saga, where the God of War will come face-to-face with Thor, the God of Thunder. With many new characters and realms to explore, God of War Ragnarok will look to provide a fitting closure to 2018's God of War.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (TBA 2023)

Platform: PlayStation 5

During the 2021 PlayStation 5 State of Play, Insomniac announced the followup to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The short in-engine cinematic showcased Peter and Miles taking on goons together, with a voiceover from Kraven the Hunter. A final tease revealed Spider-Man’s greatest foe, Venom.

Marvel’s Wolverine (TBA)

Platform: PlayStation 5

Aside from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac is developing another title based on a popular Marvel comics character, Wolverine. The short teaser showcased the mutant sitting in his natural environment, a midtown bar, sporting a familiar flannel shirt and drinking whiskey. Then, the iconic claws came out before the trailer ended.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake (TBA)

Platform: PlayStation 5, PC (Steam, Epic Games Store)

After much rumor, the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was announced in the 2021 PlayStation 5 State of Play. Developed by Aspyr media, the game will bring the iconic RPG game to a modern audience.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee