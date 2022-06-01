Summer Game Fest's list features 30+ partners including Warner Bros. Games, Atlus, Bandai Namco and more

The line-up of partners for the upcoming Summer Game Fest has recently been released and players are surely getting excited seeing over 30 names on it. Especially with E3 being cancelled this year, Summer Game Fest is gearing up to be the event that fans need to keep an eye out for.

The fest is scheduled to be spread over a few weeks in June, with various events taking place on multiple dates. Fans are already gearing up for some eye-catching teasers and trailers of titles that had earlier been announced and those that have merely been rumoured about.

The list of partners ups the anticipation as June looks to be a month of fun and frolic for video game lovers all around the world.

Summer Game Fest's partner list will surely get the rumor wheels churning

Geoff Keighley, the heart and soul of the fest, recently shared a list of partners for this year's event on his Twitter. He mentioned that the Summer Game Fest will feature "events, avitivities and updates for fans from more than 30 partners."

This includes 2K, Activision, Atlus, Bandai Namco, Bloober Team, Capcom, Coffee Stain, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, Digital Extremes, Dotemu, EA, Epic Games, Focus Entertainment, Frost Giant Studios, Humble Games, Level Infinite, Mediatonic, MiHoYo, Netflix, PlayStation, Raw Fury, Samsung Gaming Hub, Sega, Square Enix, Skybound Games, Steam, Studio MDHR, Tribeca Festival, Warner Bros. Games, and Xbox.

The upcoming event schedule for the fest is as follows:

PlayStation: State of Play - June 2 (6.00 PM EST / 3.00 PM PST)

Summer Game Fest - June 9 (2.00 PM EST / 11.00 AM PST)

Netflix Geeked Week: Gaming - June 10 (1.00 PM EST / 10.00 AM PST)

Tribeca Games Spotlight - June 10 (3.00 PM EST / Noon PST)

Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcas - June 12 (1.00 PM EST / 10.00 AM PST)

The partner list is sure to set tongues wagging as fans speculate about what games and new information they will be presented with as the fest. One comment on Geoff's tweet noted that Bloober Team's participation could indicate the reveal of the heavily rumored remake of Silent Hill 2.

There have already been several rumors regarding the announcements at the upcoming PlayStation State of Play and the Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase. Resident Evil 3 Remake is tipped to appear at the Sony event.

Although Starfield will probably make an appearance at the Showcase after being delayed to 2023, fans will hope to see something of the new Indiana Jones game.

With so many publishers set to take part at the Summer Game Fest, it is likely that a number of hotly anticipated titles will be focused over the scheduled couple of days once the event is underway. Keep an eye out for Sportskeeda's coverage of the same.

