Why the upcoming Indiana Jones title might not be Xbox exclusive

A brand new Indiana Jones game has been made available now. Bethesda has been vocal about its upcoming project, and so are the fans who will be getting a brand new action-adventure game. While the release is sometimes far, journalist Jez Corden believes that the game won't be exclusive on Xbox.

The rumors come in light of speculation about the future of the new Indiana Jones game. Since the project was greenlit, much has changed in the gaming industry space, with Xbox acquiring Bethesda and Zenimax.

Once the game is released, it will do so under the banner of Microsoft's gaming division. However, it's quite easy to figure out why Jez Corden's thoughts might be the reality. Even though other Bethesda titles coming out shortly are exclusive for Xbox.

Indiana Jones is more likely to be available on all platforms than the other way round

The upcoming Indiana Jones is being developed by MachineGames, who have titles like Wolfenstein among their sleeves. It's also the same reason why the question of exclusiveness arises.

However, it should be noted that Lucasfilm Games owns the IP in question in this case. Had the IP belonged to Bethesda or Xbox, its chances of being exclusive would have been much more. However, there are still exceptions, as Deathloop is one such example.

When the new Indiana Jones game was signed, the deal between Xbox and Bethesda wasn't complete. However, the same could be said about Starfiof, which will now be an Xbox exclusive on consoles. Hence, it shows that the nature of the IP (licensed vs. owned) is the main differentiator, which could ultimately prove Jez Corden right.

PlayStation @PlayStation The lethal cycle begins when Deathloop hits #PS5 on May 21, 2021. Pre-order now to receive exclusive skins, weapons, and more: play.st/3eRadL6 The lethal cycle begins when Deathloop hits #PS5 on May 21, 2021. Pre-order now to receive exclusive skins, weapons, and more: play.st/3eRadL6 https://t.co/ORaeYhWleJ

It should be noted that the ultimate decision could be quite different and will decide on many facets. It could well be the case that the game will be exclusive on consoles. Jez even admitted that it could change at the last moment, and there have been conflicting rumors.

jez @JezCorden @kidsmoove last year** I heard** and plans may have changed** (but I don't expect they have) @kidsmoove last year** I heard** and plans may have changed** (but I don't expect they have)

However, the community seems to think that it's unlikely the new Indian Jones game will be exclusive. One user mentioned the timing of the announcement. They also recalled how Phil Spencer has claimed that some games won't be exclusives because of contractual or different obligations.

Another member pointed out that what Jez said on the podcast is based on nearly a year old information and how difficult it is to obtain information about games from Bethesda.

Another user also pointed towards the deal's timing, resulting in the Indiana Jones game not being exclusive.

It will be quite interesting to see the actual status of the game in terms of exclusivity. Jez has made it amply clear that getting information wasn't easy, and it could have changed in the meantime.

The upcoming game will excite all the fans, especially if it's to be released on all the consoles. The expectations will be high given the other games with IPs of Lucasfilm Games. Bethesda is also known for producing quality, and hence one will hope that they will be able to do them justice.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

