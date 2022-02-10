Phil Spencer wants Starfield to be played by more people than Skyrim

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, said recently that he would like to see the upcoming Starfield be the most-played Todd Howard game ever. In an interview with Axios’ Stephen Totilo, he said he wants Starfield to be even bigger than Skyrim, and this is without the game ever coming to PlayStation.

That is an ambitious goal for a game that will only be on the console via Xbox and PC, but is it doable? Phil Spencer sure seems to think so.

Stephen Totilo @stephentotilo Spencer to me: “I love the Forza 5 and Halo stats...I love how many people played Psychonauts 2 vs. Psychonauts 1.



As discussed, Phil Spencer highlights games like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo, who have incredibly high milestones at the moment. Halo Infinite, for example, has 20M players, and Forza 5 sits at 16M, both of which are impressive numbers.

Phil Spencer seems to think that their platform could make this happen. Since both of the above games are console-exclusive on Xbox, it’s certainly possible. Starfield will only be available on PC and Xbox, and when considering these two platforms, it could likely be the most-played Todd Howard game ever.

The confusion comes in at altogether skipping another major platform. If Starfield were to be on the PlayStation 5, it would be significantly easier to hit the goal Phil Spencer had in mind for the game. One of the essential things to Phil Spencer seems to be the number of people playing.

Getting player counts rising is important, and if people want to play the game, the next great Todd Howard game, they’re going to have to purchase an Xbox console or own a PC. Given that it’s a Bethesda title, it will hold a lot of weight, and many players are eagerly awaiting this title.

One way this could become a reality is by the Xbox Game Pass. If this upcoming game from Bethesda were revealed to be a Day One Game Pass title for PC and Xbox, it is reasonable that it would make the Game Pass that much more of an attractive buy. Those people wouldn’t have to worry about not owning an Xbox since the PC is an option.

Although the game will reportedly never be available on a Sony platform, Phil Spencer has some pretty huge goals for the upcoming game and plans to see them through.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar