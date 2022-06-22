Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: New Class "Blightcaller" revealed as part of the final Mirrors of Mystery DLC

Gearbox Software's latest creation, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, boasts a trove of content to dive into. It is an FPS/RPG hybrid, after all, one that follows in the footsteps of its predecessor Borderlands 3. Since the game's March 25, 2022, launch, the developers have been hard at work delivering new content for players.

So far, there have been two content drops under the Mirrors of Mystery banner: Coiled Captors and Glutton's Gamble. This is followed up with Molten Mirrors, set to be released tomorrow alongside the Steam version of the game. Now, a brand new Class has been announced as part of the final Mirrors of Mystery DLC pack: the Blightcaller.

What is the Blightcaller in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

This shamanic elementalist channels spirits and summons storms to wear down foes with poison and elemental damage. The fourth Mirror of Mystery also comes with an additional class... The Blightcaller! ☠ ⚔This shamanic elementalist channels spirits and summons storms to wear down foes with poison and elemental damage. https://t.co/Jz481a6GmV

The Blightcaller is described as a shamanic elementalist who channels spirits. They can summon storms to wear down foes with poison and elemental damage. Poison is essentially a Corrosive element from the traditional Borderlands games. As a whole, players can expect them to specialize in elemental builds.

It also seems like magic and summons like totems will be the highlight, basing it off the concept art and description. Unfortunately, that is all that is known so far about the newly unveiled Class.

This makes the Blightcaller the seventh playable Class in the game. The others are Brr-zerker, Stabbomancer, Clawbringer, Spore Warden, Graveborn, and Spellshot. Each has their own specialization in battle as well as sets of abilities and playstyles.

Thanks to the Multiclass feature, players can pair up any of the other six classes with the Blightcaller for new and unique character builds. Whether or not it is an effective pair with another particular Class remains to be seen.

When does the Blightcaller Class drop for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

It will be made available with the release of the fourth and final Mirrors of Mystery DLC content called Shattering Spectreglass. Not much is known about the last DLC drop, except that it is set to arrive later in 2022 for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Alongside all the other Mirrors of Mystery DLC, the Shattering Spectreglass will be bundled together in the Season Pass for the game. Players may acquire the Season Pass as part of the Chaotic Great Edition or purchase it separately if they own the base game. Each Mirrors of Mystery pack can also be bought individually.

What are the Mirrors of Mystery?

In a nutshell, they are new areas that can be visited via the Dreamveil Overlook. They are essentially a series of rooms with challenges like hordes and bosses to defeat, which drop lost Souls. Players can also feed them to the Wheel of Fate, a mechanic that has a chance to drop Legendary rarity items.

