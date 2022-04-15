×
How to do the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands money glitch on PS5 and Xbox

Get rich quick in Tiny Tina's Wonderland (Image via 2K Games)
Joshua McCoy
ANALYST
Modified Apr 15, 2022 10:43 PM IST
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is all about gunning down enemies and gathering loot, but there's no reason to do things the hard way. Players looking for a get-rich-quick scheme will be happy to learn that the game features a classic infinite money exploit.

Players hoping to earn every achievement in the game might be put off by the Mule Character achievement. This Trophy requires buying out every item in the game, which requires over 300,000,000 Gold. This might seem impossible, but luckily, there is a glitch that helps players with the same.

How to activate the infinite money glitch in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on PS5

By exploiting Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' save settings and co-op mechanics, players can accumulate a lot of money in a short span. However, this will require either a second controller or a friend to help.

There is some discrepancy between console versions in this method. PS4 and PS5 users will have a much easier time pulling this off alone as compared to Xbox users.

This glitch requires players to externally back up their ‘Save Game’ and trade all of their money. PlayStation users should follow the steps as listed below:

  • Start by backing up the save data
  • The PS4 and PS5 have a cloud saving option which works great for this exploit
  • Ensure that Automatic Sync is turned off, then upload the game's save to the online save
  • A USB flash drive will also fulfill the same purpose for the PS4
  • After ensuring a backup save exists somewhere, exit and reenter Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
  • Open the pause menu and add a split-screen player.
  • The second controller will need an account and a character. If there isn't a second user account on the console, open the Users and Accounts menu and make one.
  • Send a trade request to the new player, then give them all the money in the account.
  • Exit the game, restore the cloud save, then both accounts will have the money.
  • Have the secondary account return the trade, and the player will have doubled their cash.
  • Do this as often as necessary.
  • Make a new cloud save with more gold when necessary. This will speed up the process, ensuring the player is doubling 10 million gold rather than 1 million over and over.

Exploiting the glitch via Xbox

Exploiting the glitch on Tiny Tina's Wonderland via Xbox requires communication and quick reflexes. PS4, PS5, and PC players can get by with a second controller, but Xbox players have to pursue another method to protect their save.

Follow the steps as listed:

  • Join the host, go to trade, and put everything intended to duplicate in the trade menu
  • Then open the Xbox menu and quit the game
  • The host has about 10 seconds to accept the trade
  • Both accounts should now have the items and cash traded
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands might patch out this exploit at any moment. Grab the gold while it's available and buy out the shops for very little work.

Edited by Saman
