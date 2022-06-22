Tiny Tina's Wonderlands releasing on Steam soon: Release date, system requirements, new DLC, and more

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the latest installment in 2K Games' iconic Borderlands series. The spin-off takes after the Assault on Dragon Keep DLC released for Borderlands 2 in 2013.

This new entry borrows the foundations set up in Borderlands 3 but introduces its own tabletop RPG-inspired flair for a familiar yet new experience.

Considering the series' large following, PC fans were disappointed to learn last year that the game would be an Epic Games Store exclusive starting with its March 25, 2022 launch. After nearly four months of exclusivity, the FPS/RPG adventure is coming to Steam.

The official Wonderlands Twitter account detailed that players can get their hands on it as soon as tomorrow.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands shadowdrops on to Steam tomorrow with all DLCs

Steam users, rejoice. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will arrive on Lord Gaben's platform tomorrow, June 23, 2022. They can choose between two editions: the Standard Edition or the Chaotic Great Edition. The latter includes:

The Dragon Lord Pack bonus content

Season Pass

The Season Pass further includes:

Four Mirrors of Mystery content drops with challenges and boss fights. Two of these have already been revealed as Coiled Captors and Glutton's Gamble)

Butt Stallion Pack Bonus Cosmetics

The latest DLC content, Molten Mirrors, will also be included in tomorrow's launch. To celebrate this, Steam buyers will be able to purchase the game at a special discounted price.

There is no information on the pricing yet, so players will have to wait until the launch to find out. Additionally, this discounted price will be valid from June 23, 2022, to July 7, 2022. Users purchasing the title during this period will also be able to snag the Golden Hero Armor cosmetic set for their playable character.

Readers must ensure to grab the cosmetic pack before the offer expires on June 7, 2022, at 10,00 am PT/1.00 pm ET/10.30 pm IST.

What are system requirements for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands



WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS!



is available now!

2kgam.es/TTWonderlands



The official Steam page for the game has also been updated with the system requirements needed to run the game on PC:

Minimum

OS : Windows 10 (latest service pack)

: Windows 10 (latest service pack) Processor: AMD FX-8350 or Intel i5-3570

AMD FX-8350 or Intel i5-3570 Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB)

AMD Radeon RX470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB) Storage: 75 GB

75 GB DirectX: Version 11

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 (latest service pack)

Windows 10 (latest service pack) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i7-4770

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i7-4770 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 590 (8GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB)

AMD Radeon RX 590 (8GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space DirectX: Version 11

This announcement is a surprise, as many fans would have expected a few more months of exclusivity. Now that it's here, they are ready to slay goblins, dragons, and other fantasy RPG monsters within the framework of the beloved Borderlands gameplay formula.

