What are the differences between each edition of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be releasing in two weeks' time, on March 25, 2022, and given the popularity of the Borderlands 2 DLC it is based on, the game has a massive hype train behind it.

The upcoming looter-shooter RPG from Gearbox Software is set to launch on multiple consoles and PC. It has a handful of different variants available for purchase. Confused between which to buy? Here's all you need to know.

Choose between Tiny Tina's Wonderlands's three editions

As with its predecessor Borderlands 3, there are three different editions; although, the situation is slightly different:

Standard Edition

Next-Level Edition

Chaotic Great Edition

Standard Edition

This is the most basic version of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It only includes the base game for PC, PS4 and XB1. It does not grant any next-gen upgrades for PS4 and XB1 buyers.

In fact, the base game is not available for PS5 and XSX|S at all. Although the PS4 and XB1 versions can be played on PS5 and XSX|S respectively, those versions will not be able to take advantage of the new consoles' stronger hardware.

Next-Level Edition

As the "Next-Level" label suggests, it is only available for PS5 and XSX|S. It includes enhancements such as higher resolution and HDR support for the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The bundle includes the base game and the Dragon Lord Pack, with the latter consisting of:

The Apex (Legendary Weapon)

Skullantir (Legendary Spell)

Tyrant Attire Armor Preset (5 items)

Villain's Visage Face Preset (2 items)

Death's Head Makeup Pack (3 items)

Emperor of the Dead Banner Set (3 items)

Kwartz Hero Statue Material

These appear to be a collection of cosmetics, with a few gameplay-oriented items such as weapons and spells.

Chaotic Great Edition

This is essentially the "complete edition" and it is playable on all the platforms, including PC, PS4 & PS5 and XB1 & XSX|S. Buying the Chaotic Great Edition grants console users access to both last-gen (PS4/XB1) and current-gen (PS5/XSX|S) versions.

Like the Next-Level Edition, it consists of the base game and Dragon Lord Pack, but also comes with the recently-revealed season pass.

The season pass consists of four content drops, involving new dungeons, enemies, loot and bosses; a brand new class; and the Butt Stallion Pack, which consists of:

Diamond Guard Armor Presets (3 items)

Crystal Glitter Makeup Pack (5 items)

Adamant Throne Banner Set (2 items)

Diamond Hero Statue Material

For players keen on getting the most out of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, this is the bundle to pick up. Part 1 of the season pass launches on April 21, 2022, so fans can expect the game to keep them occupied for months.

Note that pre-ordering any of the editions before the release date will net players the Golden Hero Armor Pack. This includes two shiny armor themes that players can apply to any armor set. Also, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a timed Epic Games Store exclusive, so Steam users will have to wait a while to play the game.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on March 25, 2022. In traditional Borderlands fashion, there is a treasure trove of weapons to loot and gear to find, and players will have to shoot and slash their way across foes, from the start till the endgame of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

