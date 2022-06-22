When is the release date for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Molten Mirrors DLC?

Players can expect a brand new expansion for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, known as Molten Mirrors.

The Molten Mirrors downloadable content brings a wild new boss to the game and several other challenges for players to complete. Tons of new loot will also be available for players to acquire.

The best part is that there is virtually zero wait for this DLC. It arrives on June 23, 2022, along with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launch on Steam.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Molten Mirrors is the third DLC in the Mirrors of Mystery expansion series

Molten Mirrors is the third DLC in the Mirrors of Mystery expansion series of the Borderlands spin-off. Gearbox Software has done a great job at keeping things fresh and providing new content for those spending their time in the Wonderlands.

The two previous downloadable content packs were Coiled Captors and Glutton's Gamble. Those arrived on April 21, 2022, and May 19, 2022, respectively. The release of Molten Mirrors on June 23 is consistent with monthly updates.

Players who bought the Chaotic Great Edition will have the DLC available immediately. Those who have the Season Pass will also receive it. The DLC is also available for individual purchase.

What is the Molten Mirrors DLC in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Those who plan to jump into the Molten Mirrors DLC can expect a lot of new content. The update will introduce a high-security prison with a gauntlet that will test players and a boss that could prove to be a nightmare.

Fyodor the Soul Warden is the new boss and comes with a weaponized throne. After the launch of the DLC, players will notice him changing form and becoming increasingly more difficult.

New weapons and items will be available from the Wheel of Fate for players who manage to defeat Fyodor. Here is every item obtainable during the different weeks of this boss' spotlight:

Stab-O-Match Gun (Week 1)

Lovestruck Beau Spell (Week 1)

Greed Warden Melee Weapon (Week 1)

Petty Tantrum Melee Weapon (Week 1)

Protagonizer Amulet (Week 1)

Smithy's Ire Spell (Week 2)

Tyrant's Truth Armor (Week 3)

Echoing Phoenix Gun (Week 4)

Each week's variation of the boss will need to be beaten in order for players to take on the following week's iteration. This has to be done to obtain the special items from each week.

Successfully completing all of Molten Mirrors at least once will see four unique levels and the Fyodor boss fight added to the player's Chaos Chamber pool. This expands endgame dungeon possibilities.

