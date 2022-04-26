The best Skuldugger weapons in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has many different types of weapons. There are, of course, lots of guns such as shotguns, assault rifles, rocket launchers, and more; there is also an assorted variety of melee weapons, including a fish. Each of these weapons is created by a manufacturer. Different manufacturers have different perks. Here are the best Skuldugger weapons to use in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Top Skuldugger weapons to use in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Skuldugger weapons are a rebrand of the COV (Children of the Vault) and Bandit weapon types from Borderlands. These weapons have a unique ability. Instead of having a magazine size, these weapons fire as long as they can until they eventually overheat and must be cooled down. Players can use this to their advantage to fire a storm of bullets.

Weapon rarities in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Of course, similar to previous Borderlands installments, there are different weapon rarities for items that players can find in the game. The higher the rarity, the better the quality of the item. Players are able to find the rarest variety in Legendary weapons, which have special effects that can help players be even more effective in combat.

The following are the best weapons players can find from the Skuldugger manufacturer.

1) Rogue Imp

The Rogue Imp is a powerful legendary assault rifle manufactured by Skuldugger. This weapon deals fire damage and, just like all other Skuldugger weapons, has an endless magazine until it breaks. However, upon cooling down, this weapon will fire three wyverns which will continue to deal damage even while the player is reloading. This makes it a solid pick for dealing some serious damage.

Players can find this weapon located inside the Chaos Chamber. They will have the highest chance of getting one by feeding obtained crystals to the assault rifle rabbit in the loot chamber.

2) Liquid Cooling

Liquid Cooling is a fantastic pistol and one of the most sought-after weapons in the entire game. This weapon comes in the cryo (frost) variant, and its special ability is that while the gun is getting critical hits, it cools down instead of heating up. This means that if players are landing lots of critical hits, the gun can basically fire non-stop until the player runs out of ammo. Liquid Cooling also deals impressive damage.

Players who are looking to get this weapon must head to Crackmast Cove and will want to locate the Obelisk to fight Lissia. Players can fight Lissia as many times as they need to until the weapon drops.

3) Blue Cake

Blue Cake is a returning fan-favorite from the Borderlands series, where it was previously known as Yellow Cake. This weapon is a rocket launcher that fires rockets that will split after traveling a certain distance. If they can travel farther, they will split again. This allows players to blanket the area with rockets and cause great damage.

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands looking to obtain Blue Cake can get it by farming the Chaos Chamber as well as receiving it as a world drop. This item has a greater chance of spawning if the player feeds their crystals to the rocket launcher rabbit in the loot room at the end of the Chaos Chamber.

