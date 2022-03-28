Every returning Borderlands character in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands takes players on a magical journey of Bunkers and Badasses led by none other than Tiny Tina herself. Accompanied by a party of adventurers, Valentine and Frette, the player must defeat the Dragon Lord and rid the lands of evil. But during their adventures, they will encounter some familiar faces from Borderlands along the way.

Characters that players will encounter in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Of course, the game Tiny Tina's Wonderlands features the headline character, who made her appearance in previous Borderlands titles. But this looter-shooter DND-inspired RPG is no stranger to the classic Borderlands formula, and hence players will encounter some hilarious cameos from some of the series' favorite characters. In addition to guns and spells, here is who to look out for in the campaign.

Butt Stallion

Butt Stallion makes her triumphant return as the Queen (Image via Gearbox Software)

Butt Stallion, the unicorn with two horns made of diamonds, was first introduced to players by Handsome Jack when he stated he was so rich he was going to buy a pony made of diamonds. He later informed the player that this diamond horse is, in fact, a real, living, and breathing horse made of diamonds and not a statue.

Butt Stallion makes her glittery appearance as Queen Butt Stallion.

Claptrap

Players can find Claptrap located inside of Mount Craw (Image via Syrekx/YouTube)

Claptrap, or CL4P-TP, is a special robot made for doing tasks in the Borderlands universe. Famously known for their ineptness and non-threatening nature, they believe themself to be much stronger and more capable than they really are.

Players will be able to encounter Claptrap in the game and become their squire as they complete quests for the lovable robot companion.

Mr. Torgue

Mr. Torgue makes his appearance as a bard (Image via Gearbox Software)

Mr. Torgue, otherwise known as Mister Torgue High-Five Flexington, is a favorite and a returning character of the Borderlands series. Known for his extreme personality and love of EXPLOSIONS, Mr. Torgue will be around to help the player much in the way that can be expected of him in a fantasy setting. As a practicing Bard, Mr. Torgue will help to blend music and explosions in a way only he can.

Brick

Brick makes an appearance as the Fairy Punchfather in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

Brick has been a staple of the Borderlands series and originally appeared as the Berzerker class in the original Borderlands. Appearing as NPCs in other games in the series, Brick stays true to form and makes an appearance as the Fairy Punchfather in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. A fitting title for a punch-happy Vault Hunter.

There could be more returning characters in the future

With future DLC releases, there could be more returning fan-favorites from the Borderlands series. However, for now, these are who players can look forward to encountering during their fantastical journey in the adventure forged by Tiny Tina.

