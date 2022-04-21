Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is home to a variety of weapons. Like other loot obtainable by players, weapons can have different rarities. The rarest type of item in the game is Legendary, which can be identified by the gold text and glow of the item. Shotguns pack a powerful punch, but Legendary abilities make them even more potent.

Here are the Legendary shotguns in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

All Legendary Shotguns in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Shotguns are a force to be reckoned with in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Able to chew through enemies with incredible ease at short ranges, these potent weapons should be a part of any player's arsenal. These guns allow players to deal maximum pain to their foes quickly if they get too close. And on bigger opponents with larger hitboxes, they can hit them multiple times, causing even more damage!

Circuitous Gyre

This fantastic shotgun brought to players by manufacturer Hyperious is capable of clearing ads with incredible ease. As an automatic shotgun, this weapon revs up the damage as players hold down the trigger. The longer the trigger is held, the faster it fires. Available as a world drop in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the best way for players to obtain this item is at the end of the Chaos Chamber.

Crossblade

Crossblade is a shotgun that comes in a few different varieties. It fires in a unique cross pattern in the shape of an X. Each line of the X can be a special element, for example, there can be a poison and fire line each crossing to form the X. This is useful for dealing with multiple foes and can fire through walls. Players unlock this weapon by fighting a secret boss inside the Chaos Chamber.

Hawkins Wrath

Hawkins Wrath is a legendary shotgun manufactured by Torgue, which means it deals with explosions. This weapon fires a slow-moving wyvern in its primary fire mode, as well as a dot with gyro jets in alternate fire that explodes when the player reloads. A powerful weapon for dealing with groups of enemies, players can find this shotgun located inside the Chaos Chamber.

Red Hellion

Players looking to do some running and gunning will love this Legendary Shotgun from Hyperius. This shotgun's special ability increases the number of pellets fired based on how fast the player moves. Particularly good for Stabbomancers who like to run and gun, players who are always on the move will love this shotgun. This weapon drops from the Obsidian Wyvern Obelisk boss.

Reign of Arrows

This shotgun from Blackpowder is capable of dealing immense damage. Using a special aiming mode for this weapon that damages foes in an area, it shoots its entire magazine in one volley, causing a storm of arrows to rain from the sky. This deals damage to both enemies and players, including the one firing the gun. This weapon is a world drop, but can be obtained more easily from the Chaos Chamber.

Swordsplosion

Another fine shotgun from Torgue, this legendary weapon fires swords out of it that explode on the enemy. This is a returning favorite from the Borderlands series, although not as strong as before. Still, it's a powerful weapon with an alternate fire mode that deals damage based on the number of swords stuck in an enemy. Players can farm this from LeChance, located in Wargtooth Shallows.

Edited by R. Elahi