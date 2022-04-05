5 best boss fights in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are eight major bosses to battle across 11 chapters of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, outside of the various side mission bosses and named monsters. One of the things that makes these encounters so interesting is the stories that go alongside some of these fights.

Every fight in the game is worth encountering, but these are the best of the boss fights that come to light in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Some are tied to critical points in the story and others are fun and challenging.

Must-experience boss fights in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a very story-driven Borderlands game, and all of the bosses are delivered to the player, thanks to Tina herself. Some of the fights are expected, but just because they’re expected does not weaken the impact they have on the game itself.

Best boss fights in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

LeChance

Wastard

Knight Mare

Dry'l

Dragon Lord

However, it’s also important to note that many of these contain spoilers for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

5) LeChance (Chapter 6, Ballad of Bones)

The game's fourth boss showed up in Ballad of Bones, where the players are introduced to Bones Three-Wood, who is seeking out Chartreuse LeChance. Throughout the chapter, they sounded like bitter rivals, and Bones Three-Wood needed to get past the most powerful armor in the world: Plot Armor.

It was a fascinating encounter because it’s all about love in the end. It’s two pirates trying to make amends for mistakes made. The fight itself is not especially difficult if the player has frost damage.

Players will want to keep on the move, though, as LeChance is aggressive and constantly chases the party down. Keeping him at a distance minimizes the damage taken since he’s a pretty short-range fight.

Since there are two squads of pirates doing battle, it’s mostly a one-on-one affair, with plenty of targets if the player gets downed. But in the end, true love prevails, and the two pirates make amends.

4) Wastard (Chapter 8, The Son of a Witch)

Chapter 8 is focused on the post-ocean adventure of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Players reach Karnok’s Wall and meet the spirit of a necromancer named Wastard. He has a bone to pick with the Dragon Lord and wants the player’s help to get his body back.

This turns out to be something the Dragon Lord wants as he gains control over the body. Suddenly, the party has to fight someone they’ve been helping the entire chapter. It’s a relatively challenging fight where the player needs to avoid standing in front of Wastard.

He has a number of powerful projectiles and feels like an actual player; he even gets a shield that recharges if not depleted quickly. After all, he is a necromancer and winds up summoning hordes of the undead, but by defeating Wastard, the player frees him from the Dragon Lord’s grasp.

3) Knight Mare (Chapter 9, Soul Purpose)

Knight Mare is one of the final bosses of the game and takes place in the Ossu-Gol Necropolis, home of the Dragon Lord. Throughout the Chapter, the Dragon Lord talks about how he was once the hero and that he was robbed of his purpose.

He spends a great deal of time telling the player that they’re going to fare no better, and in the final moments of the chapter, the Dragon Lord fuses the severed head of Queen Butt-Stallion to an undead, creating the Knight Mare.

She’s challenging to deal with when players realize that her spinning attack makes her invincible. She has waves of fireballs she can throw and transforms into a spirit in the final phase. She summons waves of stampeding spirits here too, but thankfully each health bar, like most fights, has a weakness.

Defeat this foe, learn more about the woes of the Dragon Lord, and resolve to defeat him once and for all.

2) Dry’l (Chapter 7, Mortal Coil)

This is one of the writer’s favorite parts of the entire game. Throughout Chapter 7 of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Tina tries to get the party to accept an NPC of hers. The party doesn’t trust it, leading to Tina being furious and sending a powerful boss against them.

Dry’l winds up coming back twice in this boss fight, leading to the player fighting it three times, becoming more complex. Tina’s anger for not loving her self-insert NPC makes it so fascinating and enjoyable a fight. Tina winds up having some character growth and party bonds.

Dry’l itself starts in melee range, but phases 2 and 3 uses more ranged combat, making it a little harder on melee-centric characters. This enormous sea monster changes names each time and uses new, more frustrating attacks. It’s easily one of the best boss fights in the game, if not Borderlands as a whole, for the story tied to the actual encounter.

1) The Dragon Lord (Chapter 10, Fatebreaker)

The game's final boss should always be the best, and this is no exception. Players have to climb the Fearamid to reach the final fight and best the Dragon Lord to secure peace for the realm.

The fight is pretty straightforward, except the boss summoning some dragons to replenish his ward, so they have to be defeated immediately. He has several phases where he comes back stronger and even summons a Dracolich named Bernadette (named for an earlier conversation).

When one is immune, the other can take damage, so it’s a matter of swapping back and forth. Then, defeat the Dragon Lord. The cutscene after makes it such a great fight, where the Dragon Lord hands over the Sword of Souls and demands to be finished off.

Of course, this isn’t the case, and players need to see how it all ends for themselves. It’s an excellent fight and the Dragon Lord undoubtedly sits at the top of the heap for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands boss fights.

