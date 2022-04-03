How to destroy magic walls in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is filled with obstacles for players to overcome as they journey through the Borderlands spin-off.

From revealing invisible bridges to bypassing magical walls and barriers, Wonderlands players have a lot on their plate when it comes to puzzles, riddles, and things simply in their way.

Later on in the campaign of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, players will meet up with the Wastard. Helping him get his body back will reward players with the knowledge of how to break down the magical walls.

How to get past magical walls in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

This part of the game takes place quite a while into the main story. Players will find themselves exiting the Ocean after completing the portion in the Drowned Abyss region.

The next stop on the adventure is Karnok's Wall. Karnok's Wall is where players will be introduced to the Wastard and receive the Son of a Witch quest. This will lead to the ability to take down the magical barriers.

Getting the Wastard's body back by defeating him will help players learn the ability (Image via Gearbox Software)

Here's how to accomplish that task and unlock that ability:

Speak to the Wastard to learn that he knows how to destroy the magical walls

Agree to help him get his body back

Travel through the Karnak's Wall region to the very top

Find the Wastard's possessed body there

Fight and defeat the Wastard's body in a boss fight

The Wastard will take back his body and will thank the player for helping

The player will be rewarded with the knowledge of how to break down magical walls

The Wastard boss fight sees the character with three health bars. It has a shield, health, and bone bars that must be depleted. This can be done to the player's liking as it is a pretty standard battle.

After being beaten, players can journey to any of the magical barriers that were once stopping them from moving forward. Behind them could be several items, such as collectibles, gear, weapons, etc.

Interact with the nearby pedestal to destroy the magical barrier blocking the path (Image via Gearbox Software)

In the Overworld, there are pedestals next to the various magical walls. Approach these pedestals and interact with them. It will take down the magical barriers, and players will gain access to whatever treasure awaits them on the other side.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar