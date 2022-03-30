How to see invisible bridges in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The invisible bridges in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands prevent players from gathering certain collectibles. Luckily, they will become visible about halfway through the game.

Players need to complete a quest called "Lens of the Deceiver" to unlock the ability to see these invisible bridges.

After players complete this quest, they can backtrack into old locations to cross previously skipped invisible bridges and collect any items they missed.

How to make invisible bridges visible in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Margravine will help players see the invisible bridges in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

To unlock the ability to see invisible bridges, players need to head to the Unfathomable Fathoms area to find a non-playable character by the name of Margravine. This is the character who gives out the "Lens of the Deceiver" quest.

Players can follow these steps to complete the quest and make the invisible bridges visible in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands:

Find Margravine in Unfathomable Fathoms just before the Drowned Abyss zone.

Speak to Margravine to receive the quest.

Take a right from where Margravine is located.

Pass through the tall grass and move past the first dungeon.

Continue up the hill to the corner of the map.

Find the dungeon that is two areas long with pirate enemies.

Defeat everything in sight using whatever weapons and abilities are available.

Loot the chest to recover Margravine's Magic Glasses.

Exit the dungeon and return to Margravine.

Give Margravine her glasses in exchange for a special item that allows players to see the bridges.

The special item that Margravine gives to players who complete the "Lens of the Deceiver" quest is the one needed to make the invisible bridges appear.

Invisible bridges often have wonderful collectibles and loot on the other side (Image via Gearbox Software)

There are many invisible bridges across the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands overworld. These bridges were seen as gaps from one area to another. They are marked by slightly broken columns in the style of Roman architecture. These bridges can now be crossed to obtain the collectibles found on the other side.

Several collectibles, such as the 12 Lucky Dice items, will be found on the opposite end of these hidden bridges. Players can now head back to past locations to ensure all bridges are crossed and all of the collectibles are picked up.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh