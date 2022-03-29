Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: How to find all collectibles in Queen's Gate

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands brings hours of looter shooter fun to the Borderlands series. Set in one of Tina's own Bunkers & Badasses campaigns, it takes players through her imaginative rendition of the Wonderlands.

One of the many locales players will visit is Queen's Gate. The area includes settlements ablaze with fire. There's a humungous amount of collectibles to unearth here. They range from stuff to pick up, like audio logs, to optional fight challenges.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Queen's Gate hides many secrets to find

Here's all that players can expect to collect around the location in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands:

Poetry Page (x1)

This is easy to find as it is close to the vending machines at the exit to the Overworld of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Find a catapult, and the page can be found on a crate beside it. It grants Banner Color: Open Sky.

Lore Scrolls (x3)

They're more or less ECHO logs (audio recordings) of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Lore Scroll 1: Thief Thoughts

The first scroll is located in an area separate from the rest of the map. This can be reached via a catapult.

Lore Scroll 2: Funny Story

This one sits at the end of a long bridge that can be easily discerned on the map.

Lore Scroll 3: Rebellions Are Hard Work

The final scroll is inside a house. Look at the map above. The house is to the right of where the player is facing. Visually, the house lies between a fence and a stone tower in the near distance.

Lost Marbles (x2)

These are similar to Lore Scrolls in the sense that they're audio logs, except here, they're one of an amnesiac hero.

Lost Marble 1:

The first one sits in the corner of a field area as marked on the above map.

This one is at the end of a small trap area. It consists of a hallway with a constant barrage of lightning projectiles being shot down the path. Progress forth while avoiding the attacks and get to the end.

Rune Switch (x1)

This challenge requires the Fatemaker to hit a switch and engage in a race against time. They must find three runes that shine with a green beam upon activation of the challenge within the time limit. Completing the challenge provides loot.

The switch is on a platform atop a house. Note that the third and final rune is in an area with enemies around it, so clear out any enemies in the vicinity before proceeding with the challenge.

Ancient Obelisk (x1)

These are one of many challenges for the player to overcome. There's usually one on each map you visit. Interacting with it summons a wave of enemies with a boss at the end that must be beaten. Surviving the challenge gives loot.

This part of the map is only accessible after completing the 'Emotion of the Ocean' mission and unlocking the Wargtooth Shallows map. It can be accessed after returning to Queen's Gate, and players can explore this new area. The obelisk lies at the end and summons a boss called Droll the Troll.

Lucky Dice (x15)

These are golden 20-faced Dice hidden throughout the world of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Uncovering and interacting with each one increases the loot chance for your Fatemaker permanently by a small amount consecutively. It also drops loot, with higher rarities possible on landing a higher number.

Lucky Dice 1: On the pier

The first Lucky Die is situated in a dock-like area. Jump down to the left of the broken bridge to get to it.

Lucky Dice 2: On the balcony

This is in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Buttsville. It is located on a balcony of a burning house in the area. To get to it, get atop the roof of the house and jump down onto the landing. Just be cautious because the fire can damage you.

Lucky Dice 3: Behind the house

The third Lucky Dice is behind a house located near Buttsville's inner gates.

Lucky Dice 4: Overlooking the waters

Go to central Buttsville. The fourth Lucky Dice is in an open shed on the sides of a crop field, which looks over the water body nearby.

Lucky Dice 5: Just inside there

After moving into the next area from the previous one, Lucky Dice #5 is hidden behind a wall. This is in the Graveyard of the Lost Bads of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and can be shot down. This leads into a small cave where the Dice is resting at the back of it.

Lucky Dice 6: Feeling the warmth

Before heading through the gates of Brighthoof, look to the upper right area of the map. An enclosed area can be observed, which is a cave. A bonfire can be seen at the back after going in there, and the sixth Lucky Dice sits right beside it.

Lucky Dice 7: Perched on top

At the end section of Ramparts Parts, a long wooden crate can be observed. The seventh Lucky Dice sits atop it.

Lucky Dice 8: Hiding behind the tower

Within the Honor Towers area of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, this one is smartly hidden away behind the towers to the left.

Lucky Dice 9: Next to the brazer

Also, in the Honor Towers area, Lucky Dice #9 is to the left of a fire brazer and sits close to the edge of the area.

Lucky Dice 10: Atop a pillar

This can be found on top of a stone upon arriving at the Honor Towers area. Just jump the gap and land on the pillars to interact.

Lucky Dice 11: Next to the waterfall

Lucky Dice #11 is also in central Buttsville, hidden away near a house with a big waterfall.

Lucky Dice 12: The broken bridge

This is on the other end of a broken bridge in Buttsville, right after the previous Dice. The area can only be passed via Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' story progression.

Lucky Dice 13: One another balcony

Another balcony Lucky Dice, but this one is on the house right outside of the Brighthoof gates of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Lucky Dice 14: On a cliff

Lucky Dice #14 is located on the cliff that overlooks a wreck in the distance. This is the large, beach-like area to the right of the broken bridge.

Lucky Dice 15: On another cliff

The final and 15th Lucky Dice is on another cliff directly across the previous one. It is to the right of the Ancient Obelisk of this area.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launched on March 25, 2022, for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and Xbox X|S.

