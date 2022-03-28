Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: How to find all collectibles in Snoring Valley

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the latest Borderlands experience from Gearbox Software, is out right now. It transports players to the Dungeons & Dragons inspired world of the Wonderlands. Here, players will step up as the Fatemaker destined to overthrow the evil Dragon Lord.

As an FPS/RPG, players will explore exciting new places like the Fatemaker after choosing their Class. The locales of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. are teeming with enemies to fight and collectibles to seek out. Worried about missing a hidden-away trinket?

Here's all collectibles to find in the Snoring Valley in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Snoring Valley is a quaint area but does hide some collectibles out of sight - or even in plain sight. Here's all that can be found in this section:

Poetry Page (x1): Castle ruins

Sitting in the ruins (Image via YouTube: Gamers Heroes)

Enter the castle ruins and look left. There are stairs going below and they lead to a small room. The Poetry Page is resting in the corner visible through the doorway. Players can obtain the Banner Color: Full Moon as a reward on grabbing it.

Scrolls (x2)

Scroll 1: Raided village house

In plain sight (Image via YouTube: WoW Quests)

After entering the raided village, search for a house that has a river flowing beside it into a canal of sorts built right below the house. Take the left doorway of the house. The Scroll is lying on a table to the left of the entrance. It is called Scroll: Diary of Garrifex.

Scroll 2: Dusty Crypt

Tucked away (Image via YouTube: WoW Quests)

After entering the castle, follow the intended path until the crypt is reached. Slide inside the crypt and once your feet hit the bottom, look right. The Scroll: Harrowfast will be lying on a stoney outcrop.

Lucky Dice (x4)

Lucky Dice 1: Canal below house

Quite obvious (Image via Youtube: WoW Quests)

Remember the house with the first Scroll? Go down to the canal and a floating Lucky Dice will be visible. Approach it and it's up for grabs. It's hard to miss it as it lies against the darkness of the stone architecture.

Lucky Dice 2: Waterfall

Behind a curtain of water (Image via Youtube: WoW Quests)

Head to the gate leading to the castle ruins. Past this gate is a stone bridge and a water body below. Jump to the left of the bridge and follow the water to the left until you come up to a waterfall. Go through the waterfall and a loot chest will be visible. Look to the right of the chest to find the second Lucky Dice.

Lucky Dice 3

Look up there (Image via Youtube: WoW Quests)

Head to the castle courtyard and look to the left to see a bunch of wooden platforms. One of these has the third Lucky Dice. It is easy to spot as its golden glow clashes against the background of the sky. Players will need to jump on nearby boxes and platforms to get to the third Lucky Dice.

Lucky Dice 4

A bit of ledge-vaulting (Image via Youtube: WoW Quests)

This one is in the Crypt. Go through it until you reach an open area with a large door. Look to the right and a cave opening can be seen. Climb into it and follow the path until you get to the final Lucky Dice.

With this, players will have discovered all the collectibles in the Snoring Valley area of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the next evolution of the series. Engage in fast-paced gunfights against fantasy foes like dragons and undeads using dozens of weapons, from long range to melee. Collect loot of varying rarities and invest in powerful skills to grow your character.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is available on PC, PS4, XB1, PS5 and XSX|S.

