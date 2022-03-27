How to stop random encounters in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Random encounters in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands work a bit like those in the main series Pokemon games.

Players will find themselves roaming the board game-style overworld filled with pathways and tall grass to walk through. Random encounters will see them take on enemies as they venture into that grass.

There are a couple of ways to avoid these random encounters. If a player doesn't want to be bothered by an enemy in the moment, they can simply run away from the attacker or smack them with their melee weapon to get rid of them.

What are random encounters in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Venturing into the tall grass can trigger a random encounter (Image via Gearbox Software)

To start things off, players need to know what a random encounter is in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. More often than not, players will stick to the road as they travel across the game's map.

Some objectives will force them into the tall grass or even see no other pathway except through a grassy area. As they move in, an enemy will pop up and begin an assault.

The random encounter will begin and players will be teleported to an area that requires them to defeat a certain number of enemies. They kept spawning until the objective is complete.

How to prevent a random encounter in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Running away is the most effective way to prevent a random encounter (Image via Gearbox Software)

There are often times when players simply want to progress without being interrupted. A random encounter is certainly something that can interrupt a player as they travel to the next objective.

Players will have to run into the overworld mini-version of the enemy to start a random encounter. While some will be required to move forward, others can be avoided.

Simply run away in the opposite direction instead of running into the NPC of the enemy that appears. Running away will prevent the random encounter from happening.

If players find themselves trapped between enemies or backed into a corner, they can prevent these random encounters in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in a different manner.

Press the melee button on the controller or the key on the keyboarded binded to the melee function. This will hit the enemy in the overworld and send them backward, allowing players to sneak past and prevent the encounter.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul