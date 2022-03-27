What does the Brighthoof Skeleton Chest do in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is out for PC and consoles right now. The latest Borderlands spin-off from Gearbox Software brings many new mysteries and secrets for players to discover. One of these will likely be the odd chest that's located in the port city of Brighthoof.

While fans might have an idea what it does, newcomers might be left confused. Here's what it is useful for.

The mysterious chest in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands ties into a rewards system for players

Brighthoof Skeleton Chest uses Skeleton Keys and grants cool loot in return. The loot is random, but it is always guaranteed to be blue rarity (Rare) and above. If you're lucky, it can even provide orange (Legendary) rarity gear.

Randy Pitchford @DuvalMagic



I present your very first SHiFT code for a free Skeleton Key in Wonderlands:



JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH



Redeem in-game or at



Good luck, and Happy Fate Making!

#skeletonkey #TinyTinasWonderlands Theydies and Gentlethems,I present your very first SHiFT code for a free Skeleton Key in Wonderlands:JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HHRedeem in-game or at shift.gearboxsoftware.com . Expires on March 31.Good luck, and Happy Fate Making! Theydies and Gentlethems, I present your very first SHiFT code for a free Skeleton Key in Wonderlands:JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HHRedeem in-game or at shift.gearboxsoftware.com. Expires on March 31.Good luck, and Happy Fate Making!#skeletonkey #TinyTinasWonderlands https://t.co/9hQ8HrjW7K

But how can players obtain Keys? The only way to get them is via SHIFT Codes. These are provided by official Gearbox-affiliated social media accounts. Or even unofficial fan accounts that keep track of such things on the internet.

This requires players to have a SHIFT account, and registration is completely free. This service is the studio's way of keeping the game alive and the fanbase engaged. So far, only one Skeleton Key has been handed out. Fans can expect more to come as the game matures with updates.

What is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands about?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildest IMAGINATION!



WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS!



is available now!

2kgam.es/TTWonderlands



: Megitsune by BABYMETAL It's finally time to be #ChaoticGreat , BAYBAY!!Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildestIMAGINATION!WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS! #TinyTinasWonderlands is available now!: Megitsune by BABYMETAL It's finally time to be #ChaoticGreat, BAYBAY!!💥 Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildest 🌈 IMAGINATION! 🌈WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS! 🎉#TinyTinasWonderlands is available now! 👉 2kgam.es/TTWonderlands 🎶: Megitsune by BABYMETAL https://t.co/EWKBGywjsh

The latest adventure from Gearbox takes place in Borderlands' in-game Bunkers & Badasses universe. The same imaginary world where Borderlands 2's Tiny Tina's Assaulton Dragon Keep DLC expansion took place.

There, the Borderlands 2 Vault Hunters were transported to Tina's rendition of a fantasy table-top RPG. They took on all sorts of fantasy monsters and visited fairy tale locales, eventually facing off against the Handsome Sorcerer.

The studio went all out with a full-fludged succesor to that idea. This time around, players control entirely new characters. Called the Fatemaker, they are tasked with stopping the evil Dragon Lord and saving the Wonderlands from his threat. The game features a Class system instead of pre-defined characters, each having a unique skill tree.

The core gameplay is the same as the traditional Borderlands FPS formula: shoot every foe that steps in your path and collect shiny loot of ever-increasing quality. There are countless varieties in weapons, from melee to long range and even armor.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launched a couple of days ago. it is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan