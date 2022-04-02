Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: How to find and farm Chaotic and Volatile gear

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the best gear in the game would have to be Chaotic and Volatile gear. Similar to Borderlands 3’s “Mayhem Mode,” Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has Chaos Mode, but the system really isn’t the same.

This gear will be incredibly challenging for many players to attain, and the odds aren’t especially high. There are no guarantees, but with time and effort, players can deck themselves out entirely in Chaos gear and then Volatile gear in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Chaos gear can be found in Chaos Chamber runs in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Chaos Chamber is a major post-game activity, where players grind increasingly difficult challenges for awesome loot, as well as unlocking secret bosses to fight. It’s arguably the hardest part of the game, but it can be made even harder.

Chaos Levels can be increased as well, and for each point of Chaos Level players add, enemies gain more health and damage. The compensation is that players have a chance to find even better loot, particularly Chaos gear.

It’s a pretty serious grind to increase the Chaos Level because players can’t do it right away. For each Chaos Trial run that is successfully completed, players can increase the Chaos Level by one. Chaos Trials are another challenge offered in the Chaos Chamber's post-game content.

The cap right now is Chaos Level 20, but the higher Chaos Level does not increase the power of the gear, only the odds of finding a piece. Right now, the chance of Chaos gear seems to be 28.17% at Chaos Level 20, and that applies to both Chaos Chamber and Chaos Mode.

Players can also turn on Chaos Mode in the post-game as well. This basically turns the whole game into a Chaos Chamber and is a way for players to try and farm Chaos gear.

Chaotic items that drop look the same as any other item, so players need to pay attention. The difference is that the word “Chaotic” will appear in front of the actual item name (Chaotic Swordsplosion, for example).

The rarity color won’t change. Chaotic items also tend to offer about 19% higher stats from the regular item, and Chaotic items are not a higher item level. They also have more particle effects and slightly different colored beams (for weapons that utilize them).

Volatile gear is even harder to find in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Volatile gear in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands have a massive 41% increase to stats on the item players pick up, but there are a few caveats. This gear can only be found on a minimum of Chaos Level 20.

On top of that, the game has a roughly 1.41% chance to drop this gear at all. Volatile items keep the same item level and also have more particle effects like their Chaotic brethren.

The end-game idea is to get a full set of Chaotic gear and then grind out the Volatile gear, but it’s incredibly difficult to attain right now. Perhaps in the future, there will be higher Chaos Levels that add more of a chance to find Volatile gear.

