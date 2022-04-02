Tiny Tina's Wonderlands SHIFT codes (April 2022): How to redeem codes and get free skeleton keys and loots

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has an uncountable amount of items that players can find throughout the game. Due to the fantasy nature of the game, there are plenty of items that stray far from reality. This variety offers players different options and helps to keep their interests up. Getting these items, especially legendary ones, can be tricky. To gain free loot and items, players can utilize the SHIFT codes that are released periodically. One such code has been recently released, which can give players some excellent rewards.

Despite being a spinoff, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands inherits the loot systems of Borderlands games. Different items, combined with player customizations, allow unique playstyles. While killing enemies and completing quests can give items, SHIFT codes offer bonus chances without making an effort. These codes are also free of cost, making the whole deal a must-do for the players.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has received a new SHIFT code on April 1

While April Fool's day has been full of fantastic news, some of which are too good to be true, it isn't the case with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Players can indeed redeem a new SHIFT code for some exciting rewards.

April 1 SHIFT code: BTX3T-6RTWZ-K5BW5-3BBB3-3TFCZ

SHiFT Codes @dgSHiFTCodes



Game: WONDERLANDS

Reward: 1 Skeleton Key

Expires: 08 Apr 2022 15:00 UTC



BTX3T-6RTWZ-K5BW5-3BBB3-3TFCZ



Redeem in-game or at



shift.orcicorn.com/shift-code/btx… SHiFT CODEGame: WONDERLANDSReward: 1 Skeleton KeyExpires: 08 Apr 2022 15:00 UTCBTX3T-6RTWZ-K5BW5-3BBB3-3TFCZRedeem in-game or at shift.gearboxsoftware.com/rewards SHiFT CODEGame: WONDERLANDSReward: 1 Skeleton KeyExpires: 08 Apr 2022 15:00 UTCBTX3T-6RTWZ-K5BW5-3BBB3-3TFCZRedeem in-game or at shift.gearboxsoftware.com/rewardsshift.orcicorn.com/shift-code/btx…

This code is active, but like all SHIFT codes, they're only available for a limited period of time. Players will need to redeem the code before April 8 at 15:00 UTC. After that, the code won't be redeemable.

There is also another code that appeared on March 31 and this one is available till April 7. The reward for this code is also the same as it offers one skeleton key when redeemed. Hence, players can have not one but two to increase their loot.

SHiFT Codes @dgSHiFTCodes



Game: WONDERLANDS

Reward: 1 Skeleton Key

Expires: 07 Apr 2022 15:00 UTC



BTFTB-RSJKZ-WWB5C-T3JJT-BS36S



Redeem in-game or at



shift.orcicorn.com/shift-code/btf… SHiFT CODEGame: WONDERLANDSReward: 1 Skeleton KeyExpires: 07 Apr 2022 15:00 UTCBTFTB-RSJKZ-WWB5C-T3JJT-BS36SRedeem in-game or at shift.gearboxsoftware.com/rewards SHiFT CODEGame: WONDERLANDSReward: 1 Skeleton KeyExpires: 07 Apr 2022 15:00 UTCBTFTB-RSJKZ-WWB5C-T3JJT-BS36SRedeem in-game or at shift.gearboxsoftware.com/rewardsshift.orcicorn.com/shift-code/btf…

March 31 SHIFT code: BTFTB-RSJKZ-WWB5C-T3JJT-BS36S

Rewards for SHIFT code on April 1

Once a player redeems the code, they will receive one skeleton key. This code is only redeemable once, so one skeleton key is the most that players can get. While the number is small, players can get some exciting things.

These skeleton keys can be used to unlock boxes within the game. There is a large reward pool of items that can be obtained by unlocking the box. This could include legendary items. Players will potentially have more chances at better rewards if they have higher loot luck.

How can players redeem their SHIFT codes?

There is more than one way to redeem SHIFT codes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The priority is to have a SHIFT account to begin with, without which the key cannot be redeemed. Once an account is created, players must copy the code mentioned above and redeem it either on the website or in the game.

Redeeming on the website is straightforward. Once it's redeemed and added to the player's account, the skeleton key will be available to players in the game. Alternately, players can go to the required location within the game to paste the code and redeem it to get the skeleton key.

Edited by Mayank Shete