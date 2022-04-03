How to get the Blank Slate in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The Blank Slate is one of the most intriguing items that players can find in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

This item is a piece of armor that has utterly confused the community who have spent their time journeying through the Wonderlands. That is because no one knows what benefits will come from the Blank Slate.

While the armor itself is very interesting, it doesn't require any special or wild method to obtain it. It is a world drop, so really any enemy in the game could provide it to players.

What is the Blank Slate in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

The bottom portion of the description is what was rolled for the Blank Slate (Image via Gearbox Software)

The name of the Blank Slate implies exactly what type of item it is. It is completely open to anything. The kind of benefits it provides is totally dependent on a randomized roll that happens when it is picked up.

The red text in its description says "Requires at least 1500 clicks" and the word "Krangled." This means absolutely nothing, as the former is a reference to the game Path of Exile and the latter is simply a meme in the community.

What matters is the white text found in the description of this Legendary item. It will be 100% random, but that text will tell players what they will receive from their version of the Blank Slate.

It could drop without any benefits at all and be completely useless. Players could hit the jackpot with it and receive one of the most powerful buffs in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It all depends on their luck.

How to obtain the Blank Slate

Many bosses have a chance to drop Legendary items (Image via Gearbox Software)

If a player wants to press their luck and get their hands on the Blank Slate, they just need to play the game as they normally would. It is a Legendary item so it does take a bit of work, but there's no specific objective to complete.

Players need to fight and farm bosses, farm Overworld encounter dungeons, farm camps, and battle through the treacherous Chaos Chamber throughout their post-game journey.

Finding the Lucky Dice items will increase Loot Luck, which may make finding the Blank Slate a bit easier and help with the luck needed for an incredible Blank Slate roll.

This is one of the fun items to find in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It is not an absolute necessity to have, but it makes for quite the conversation starter when it delivers something drastic on either end of its spectrum.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul