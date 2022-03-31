Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Collectibles guide: All Lucky Dice in Crackmast Cove

Gearbox Software and 2K Games just released Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands a few days back as the 6th installment of the Borderlands series. The game is a sequel to 2013’s Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep.

The gameplay and combat mechanics give off some serious Borderlands vibes. Players get to build their own characters by choosing from one of the six character classes and venture into the overworld map of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

All Lucky Dice locations in Crackmast Cove in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

With each level, players will come across different missions, quests, and various collectibles. One of the main collectibles in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are the Lucky Dice. These 20-sided uniquely shaped objects are the most abundant in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Lucky Dice help players to enhance their Lucky Loot and with each Lucky Dice collected, players get a better loot. This list covers all the locations of 22 Lucky Dice that players can find in Crackmast Cove.

Lucky Dice 01

Players can find their first Luck Dice very early in the level. They need to head south using fast travel and move through the broadwalk. After a few steps, players will be able to see the Lucky Dice sitting on the platform to their left. They can collect the Lucky Dice by climbing up the structures attached to the broadwalk.

Lucky Dice 02

This Lucky Dice can be found while players are exiting the cave. They can move to their left where they will encounter a small shack beside the beach. The Lucky Dice can be seen laying right in front of it.

Lucky Dice 03

After successfully collecting the previous Lucky Dice, players need to head south on the western side of the map. They will encounter a wrecked ship in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, where they can find the Lucky Dice sitting on the right side.

Lucky Dice 04

Players need to head west from the shipwrecks until they reach a large open area filled with water. They have to turn right and reach the wooden platform, where they will find the Lucky Dice on top of a pier.

Lucky Dice 05

After getting the previous Lucky Dice, players need to move to the northeast side, where they will come across some shacks and buildings. They need to find a building with the lowest curved rooftop. The Lucky Dice will be sitting on top of this building in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Lucky Dice 06

Players need to head towards the northeast where they will find a large raised area. From there, they need to go south where they will find a raised plateau. Players will see another shipwreck in which the Lucky Dice will be located near some barrels and crates.

Lucky Dice 07

After collecting the above Lucky Dice, players have to head towards the two waterfalls on the northwest side of the map. They will have to follow the path to their west until they reach another waterfall to their right. While standing on that waterfall, players will be able to see the Lucky Dice located to the west of a big rock wall.

Lucky Dice 08

Players need to keep heading towards the west, where they will encounter a large mangrove tree. They will be able to see a house on their right, which they need to enter and move to the right side. Players will reach a dead-end where a Lucky Dice will be waiting for them in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Lucky Dice 09

Players have to head north where they have to enter a large cave. Players have to make their way through the cave system before they reach another shipwreck above them. They will have to move north from this area where they will find a raised section with a shack on top of it. Players can find the Lucky Dice on top of it.

Lucky Dice 10

Players will have to continue on the path to their north, where they will eventually reach the area of Crooked Eye-Phil’s quest. Players will have to find the Phil’s certificate of non-evilness before moving towards the right. They will find the Lucky Dice located near a cannon just in front of them.

Lucky Dice 11

To collect the next Lucky Dice, players need to via the path they came from. They need to head towards Scallywag Landing in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands where they have to walk on some wooden ramps. When they pass a shack on their left, they need to climb onto a pole in front of the walkway and reach the deck. Players will find the Lucky Dice resting inside the bushes.

Lucky Dice 12

After collecting the previous Dice, players need to keep heading north, where they will find a campfire surrounded by some tents. They will find the next Lucky Dice behind one of these tents.

Lucky Dice 13

Players need to head towards the eastern parts of the Scallywag Landing. They need to keep heading towards the east, ignoring the path to the north, until they encounter another shack. Players will find the Lucky Dice located on the deck on the eastern side of a building.

Lucky Dice 14

In the same building, players need to go north and jump onto a balcony located on the east side. They will find a lot of crates in one of which another Lucky Dice will be hiding.

Lucky Dice 15

Players need to leave the building and head west to continue their Rude Alex’s quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. They will come across a warehouse in which they will need to climb up and reach a platform in the north. They need to climb another time to reach the top where they will find the Lucky Dice.

Lucky Dice 16

After completing the Rude Alex’s quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, players need to head towards the south of Scallywag landing. They should stick to the western edge of this area, where they will find some ships in front of them. Players need to climb down to these ships where they will find the Luck Dice hiding behind some crates.

Lucky Dice 17

After collecting the previous Lucky Dice, players need to head east, where they will find a wall of wooden slats located between the two buildings. Players will be able to find the Lucky Dice hidden in the grass between the two shacks.

Lucky Dice 18

Players have to keep moving south when they come across a small pirate village. Players will encounter a lot of enemies that they need to eliminate before they can look for Lucky Dice. They need to head to the southern edge of the village, where they will find a ladder. Players have to climb down through that ladder to reach a platform in which there is a sewer pipe. This sewer pipe will eventually lead the players to another Lucky Dice in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Lucky Dice 19

Players need to head south to the Pirate village in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, where they will come across a long bridge. They can find the Lucky Dice on a building to the right side of the bridge. They will need to jump and climb the ladders in order to get their hands on the Lucky Dice.

Lucky Dice 20

Players will encounter another pirate village where they have to eliminate all the enemies. In that village, they need to look for a wooden path in the east sloping downwards. This path will eventually lead the players to another Lucky Dice.

Lucky Dice 21

Players have to go through the pirate prison and turn right where they will find some ammo crates. They will find the Lucky Dice hidden behind those crates.

Lucky Dice 22

In order to collect the final Lucky Dice, players need to start the Bones Tree Wood’s quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands located in the eastern part of Scallywag Landing. After defeating the evil pilot, they will get access to the blocked area in the southwest. Once the quest is complete, players need to head north where they will find a tunnel. This tunnel will lead the players to the final Lucky Dice.

