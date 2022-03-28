Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands guide: Top 5 collectibles in Queen’s Gate

Gearbox Software and 2K Games’ flagship action RPG shooter, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, is the 6th installment of the Borderlands series and the successor to Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. The game aims to bring a table-top role-playing gaming experience with a loot shooter approach.

A glimpse of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ Overworld map (Image via Gearbox)

Similar to its predecessor, Tiny Tina takes on the role of Dungeon Master and has the ability to change the game’s world on the fly. Players get to build their own characters by choosing from one of the six character classes and diving into Tiny Tina’s latest Bunkers & Badasses campaign.

They will get some serious Borderlands vibes from its gameplay and combat mechanics.

Five collectible locations situated in Queen’s Gate in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Users get to venture into a world full of quests, loots, and random encounters. There are a lot of different environments to explore, including the city of Brighthoof, Queen Butt Stallion’s Castle, Tangledrift, and Sunfang Oasis.

There is a range of hidden collectibles dispersed all over the map that can easily be spotted in places like balconies and rooftops.

In order to get these collectibles quickly, gamers have to use fast travel to cover every location as soon as possible. They will need to get their hands on all the collectibles to gain 100% progress in Queen’s Gate.

Fast traveling is an easy and convenient way in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands to explore the whole map quickly. Players can also use it to ignore random encounters and can head directly to the location they want to reach.

Users will be able to find the fast travel option on the left side of the map (Image via Gearbox)

On the left side, gamers will be able to see a selection of locations to fast travel to. These fast travel areas are only accessible when they manually discover the fast travel machines in that area.

Here are the five best collectibles to find in the Queen’s Gate that players can easily reach through fast travel:

Queen’s Gate Lost Marble

There are two Lost Marbles that users will be able to find in Queen’s Gate in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. On the right side, they have to explore the premises of the bridge, where they will encounter a bunch of skeletons.

After eliminating them, gamers have to dispatch the goblins and head towards the left side. They will eventually find a hill on which one marble is located.

For the second Lost Marble, players will have to complete the main quest to access the east side of Honor’s Tower, which was previously forbidden. They will then encounter a turret, where they can find the second Lost Marble sitting on the left side.

Queen’s Gate Ancient Obelisk

Users can find a green tower on their map in Queen’s Gate indicating the ancient obelisk. They can find this on the southernmost part of the map near the cliff. On the right side, they will find a pillar that needs to be activated to raise the obelisk.

A Farmer’s Ardor Quest

To complete the Farmer’s Ardo Quest, gamers need to head to the back of their houses, where they will meet Flora on the right side of the map. Flora will send them on a journey to find goblin loincloth, where they need to kill some goblins and obtain the collectible item.

Queen’s Gate Scroll

A total of three Scrolls can be found in Queen’s Gate in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The first one can be found in a small shack next to a castle.

The second scroll can be found on the wooden bridge, sitting on top of some wooden boxes. Inside the castle, players will find the third scroll placed on a wooden box right next to some chests.

Queen’s Gate Poetry Page

A green scroll on the map will indicate the Poetry Page in the Queen’s Gate. Users can find the Poetry Page on top of a wooden crate that shines with golden particles.

Gamers should note that they won’t be able to fast travel in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands until they locate a fast travel machine. Once they have found a significant number of fast travel machines in all areas, players can easily teleport to different locations on the map via fast travel.

