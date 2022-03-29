Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Guide: All collectibles in Karnok’s Wall

Gearbox Software and 2K Games’ action RPG shooter, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the sixth installment in the Borderlands series and a successor to Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep.

Similar to its predecessors, players get to build their own characters by choosing from one of six character classes and dive into Tiny Tina’s latest Bunkers & Badasses campaign. Gamers get to venture into a world full of quests, loot, and random encounters with a lot of different environments to explore.

All Lost Marbles, Poetry Pages, and Lore Scrolls locations in Karnok’s Wall in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

There is a range of hidden collectibles that players can find dispersed all over the map. These include collectibles like Lore Scrolls, Marbles, Poetry Pages, and much more. Players will need to get their hands on all the collectibles to gain 100% progress in the Karnok’s Wall.

All Lost Marbles in Karnok’s Wall in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Lost Marbles are one of the collectibles that can be found on the Overworld map in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Collecting marbles contributes to the overall strength of the players in the game. A total of two Lost Marbles can be found in Karnok’s Wall in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Lost Marble 1

Players will have to fast-travel to the Soultorn Rise in Karnok’s Wall, where they will find stairs heading upwards. Players have to climb through the stairs, turn left, and continue to move in that direction until they find a blue barricade to their right. Players then need to open the barricade and head to their left, where they can see the lost marble near the edge.

Lost Marble 2

Players can only access the area of the second Lost Marble when they successfully complete the Ancient Power side quest in Karnok’s Wall. Players will find a cave with horns sealed with stone barriers.

They have to break this barrier and head towards the end of the cave, where they will encounter another blue barricade. The second Lost Marble can be found inside the blue barricade.

Poetry Pages in Karnok’s Wall in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Poetry Pages allow players to successfully complete challenges and offer poems for players to enjoy. There is only one Poetry Page present in Karnok’s Wall.

Players will have to reach the westernmost side of Karnok’s Wall, where they will find a bridge that connects the two islands. Players will have to walk to the middle of the bridge, where they will find a floating platform holding a purple gem. To activate the floating platform, they have to jump on the platform and hit the gem.

Once the platform starts moving through the air, players will see a wooden awning that leads to a cave. They will have to jump on the awning and move inside the cave, where they will find a skeleton and a poetry page sitting together on the right side.

All Lore Scrolls in Karnok’s Wall in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Lore Scrolls is a category of collectibles in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that offer players more information about the game and add more to the main protagonist's story. A total of four Lore Scrolls can be found in Karnok’s Wall.

Lore Scroll 1

Players will have to reach the southern parts of Karnok’s Wall, where they have to cross the bridge and turn left to reach the edge of a cliff. Players can find a Lore Scroll near the wall on their right side.

Lore Scroll 2

After players collect the first scroll, they need to head north, where they can find a purple gem sitting on a floating rock. Players have to shoot the purple gem down from the floating rock and climb up onto the rock themselves. They have to turn right and jump on the wooden platform where they will find another Lore Scroll.

Lore Scroll 3

Players can only access this area for the Lore Scroll when they successfully complete the Ancient Power side quest in Karnok’s Wall. Players will encounter a cave sealed with a wooden barrier. They have to break into the cave and keep heading towards the left, where they will find the Lore Scroll lying on the ground.

Lore Scroll 4

In the northernmost parts of the map, players will find a totem in the center. They will have to turn right, where they will find a stone statue with engravings on it. The Lore Scroll can be found at the top of the stone statue.

