How to increase FPS on PC in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the newest hit game in the beloved Borderlands franchise, this time with a Dungeons & Dragons twist. As a new triple-A game, players will be seeking any way to ensure they have the best experience with the materials they have.

The game features some pretty light requirements for PC players, but every player wants the best possible experience. Balancing and increasing FPS is key to any player's time with a fast-paced action game like this one.

Increasing FPS in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Many tips for improving performance and FPS for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands apply to almost any game. From basic Windows settings to graphic card details to in-game settings, there are a lot of settings that players can mess with.

As players always should, start by ensuring that the graphical drivers are updated to their current version. Open the Quick Access Menu from Windows' Start Menu, navigate to the Display Adapters area, and double-click. This should expand the menu, so a dedicated graphics card should appear. Right-click and select Update Driver, then Search Automatically for New Drivers.

Players should always reduce background processes, stop any other programs from downloading, or address any issues simultaneously. The game will have trouble running smoothly with a lot of other stuff taking up processing power.

Players should also try to run the game as an Administrator, which will get past any account control issues. Navigate to the executable file and right-click it, then select Properties and Compatibility. Click on the the box marked "Run this program as an administrator".

Graphical settings in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Some settings affect graphical quality more than others in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' menu. The game provides a helpful test screen, but gamers will need to test in the heat of battle to see the changes.

Players with little interest in messing with all those settings and sliders can often rely on the game. Picking Auto mode will typically address most issues, but it might not provide the best experience. If players are experiencing low rates, switching to Auto might ease the problem and provide a baseline.

Settings like Shadows and Foliage can be freely dropped to low, but settings like Texture Streaming need to remain high. Players should set their frame rate to their monitor's refresh rate to ensure smooth performance. Players will have to mix and match their settings to find the perfect build.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands looks excellent on minimum graphical quality. Even if gamers have to drop their settings low to get the best FPS, they'll still have a great experience.

