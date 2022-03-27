How to heal in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a Borderlands spin-off inspired by Dungeons & Dragons, and it has the same chaotic shooter action as the rest of the franchise, wrapped up in a board game-style story. Players will suffer damage over time, so they'll need to recover in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands to prepare for whatever strange monster awaits next.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a stand-alone title, yet it is still part of the Borderlands franchise. Many features have been renamed, and some have changed functions. Grenades are now spelt with cooldowns rather than ammunition. Class modifications have returned as armor in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and they may be worn by any class.

There are multiple ways of recuperating health in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The primary method of healing involves picking up red health potions discovered within loot containers or dropped by opponents after they've been killed. The same loot containers that store ammunition for different weapons also include healing potions.

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands might be able to gain an automatic health regeneration bonuses with specific gear components like Wards and armor pieces if they discover them as treasures. Dark Magic spells and effects can also be used to deplete opponents' health and heal oneself. This is a brand-new status effect that has not been seen before in the series.

A look at Graveborn, the class with healing abilities

A certain class, Graveborn, includes healing capabilities in its skill tree. This is especially useful if players are in the midst of a fierce battle with enemies and need to heal rapidly.

This skill spends 40% of the user's health to generate an AoE explosion of dark elemental damage (Image via Joltzdude139/YouTube)

Graveborn can select between two class skills. 'Dire Sacrifice' is the first of these abilities. When used, this skill spends 40% of the user's health to generate an AoE explosion of dark elemental damage.

The strike provides 70 damage plus 150 per cent of the health surrendered to utilize it as extra damage. This implies that Graveborn, with more health, will be able to do more damage with this ability.

After casting a spell, Sanguine Sacrament restores health over time (Image via Joltzdude139/YouTube)

Sanguine Sacrament ability allows Graveborn to regain HP anytime they perform a spell, making it a great way to restore HP after utilizing their expensive action abilities.

Because dark damage saps opponents' vitality, this ability may easily retrieve the same amount of health as it costs to trigger, as long as there are numerous enemies around. Using this talent when it strikes at least three foes should, on average, cover the cost of activating it in health.

Reaper of Bones increases the damage dealt by dark element attacks by 20% (Image via Joltzdude139/YouTube)

Reaper of Bones is Graveborn's second class skill. Reaper of Bones increases the damage dealt by dark element attacks by 20%, increases the effectiveness of life leech by 25% (thus more health is recovered by dark element strikes), and deals an ever-increasing amount of damage to the player while it is active.

If the player dies while this effect is active, they become invincible for a brief time and restore 20% of their health, and Reaper of Bones ends when the invincibility effect wears out.

Demilich companion in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Joltzdude139/YouTube)

Graveborn receives the Demi-Lich companion, which hovers around and does dark damage to enemies. When its master casts a spell, the Demilich responds with a Hellish Blast, a homing elemental missile with the same elemental type as the spell that caused it.

By sacrificing the Demi-Lich Companion, Dread Convenant heals the player (Image via Joltzdude139/YouTube)

Dread Covenant ability allows the Graveborn to transfer some of the damage they suffer onto their Demilich companion, allowing their companion to defend them from harm. Furthermore, when the Graveborn's health drops to 1, the Demi-Lich will be sacrificed to restore some of the Graveborn's HP.

Damage types in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is all about doing a lot of damage. Players must switch between components based on their opponents to deliver the greatest harm feasible. Fire, Poison, Lightning, Frost, and Dark Magic, are the five forms of elemental harm. Each has a certain kind of health that they want to operate against.

Elemental Damage Multipliers (Image via Respawned Gentleman/YouTube)

Fire ignites flesh (red health bars), Poison corrodes armor (yellow health bars), Lightning shocks shields (blue health bars), and Frost freezes bones (white health bars). Dark Magic reduces all health kinds' damage in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, but it absorbs health from the player's foes to recover themselves.

