Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multi-class combos: Graveborn + Brr-Zerker

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands brings fun fantasy RPG elements to the Borderlands series for the second time, the first being Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC for Borderlands 2. With the world of Wonderlands under threat from the Dragon Lord, the Fatemaker must step up to play the role of savior.

Players must customize their character and start with one among the six unique Classes. Thanks to the multi-class system, players can eventually mix two different Classes to gain more potent traits and skills. The article below will address the powerful combo of the Gravbeorn and Brr-Zerker.

Freeze foes and leech away at their health in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

1) Class Feat synergy

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Graveborn has a friendly Demi-Lich Companion that automatically attacks enemies in sight. Whenever the Fatemaker casts a spell, the Demi-Lich also casts a Hellish Blast simultaneously. Meanwhile, the Brr-Zerker has a feat called Rage of the Ancients, which Enrages the Fatemaker upon using an Action Skill. This buff grants bonus Frost Damage to the player's attacks while active.

2) Action Skills

Each Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Class has two Action Skills and multiclassing raises that to four. However, only one can be active at any given time.

Dire Sacrifice (Graveborn): The Fatemaker sacrifices some of their current health to deal Dark Magic Damage and apply Dark Magic Status Effects to all enemies nearby. Dire Sacrifice deals bonus damage proportional to the sacrificed amount of health.

(Graveborn): The Fatemaker sacrifices some of their current health to deal Dark Magic Damage and apply Dark Magic Status Effects to all enemies nearby. Dire Sacrifice deals bonus damage proportional to the sacrificed amount of health. Reaper of Bones (Graveborn): The Fatemaker is fully healed, gains Leech Efficiency, and deals Bonus Dark Magic Damage for a duration, but loses an increasing amount of health per second. When the Fatemaker dies, they become Invulnerable for a period, restore some of their health, and Reaper of Bones ends.

(Graveborn): The Fatemaker is fully healed, gains Leech Efficiency, and deals Bonus Dark Magic Damage for a duration, but loses an increasing amount of health per second. When the Fatemaker dies, they become Invulnerable for a period, restore some of their health, and Reaper of Bones ends. Dreadwind (Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker spins like a tornado to deal melee damage. Grants increased Movement Speed and Slow Immunity for a while.

(Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker spins like a tornado to deal melee damage. Grants increased Movement Speed and Slow Immunity for a while. Feral Surge (Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker leaps toward their target, dealing Frost Damage to all nearby enemies. Any non-Boss enemies damaged will be instantly killed if their Total HP is below a certain percentage. If Feral Surge kills an enemy, its cooldown is reset.

For maximum potency, the Graveborn's skills are the suggested picks here as they can gain Enraged's Frost as well as their own Dark Magic Damage.

3) Some synergetic skills between the two classes

This is one of the best builds in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands as it can be centered around survivability, simply due to the sheer amount of healing skills from both Classes. Overall, it should work well to freeze enemies while healing the player themselves at the same time.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' level cap is currently 40, offering one skill point per level, though they can max out only one of the two skill trees at 26 points. The other tree can be allotted 14 points, allowing it to go up to Tier 3 at max.

GB stands for Graveborn and BZ for Brr-Zerker. The following skills can be paired together effectively.

Blood Frenzy (BZ) + Sanguine Sacrament (GB): Both are Kill Skills, meaning they are triggered upon achieveing a kill. The former restore a percentage of the player's Enrage timer and a percentage of their Maximum Health. The latter regenerates player Health over a duration on casting a Spell. Therefore, players have two ways to regain HP.

Both are Kill Skills, meaning they are triggered upon achieveing a kill. The former restore a percentage of the player's Enrage timer and a percentage of their Maximum Health. The latter regenerates player Health over a duration on casting a Spell. Therefore, players have two ways to regain HP. The Old Ways (BZ) + Lord of Edges (GB): With the former, the Fatemaker deals Bonus Damage and gains increased Damage Reduction the closer they are to the enemy. The closer the enemy is, the greater the bonus. With the latter, the Fatemaker gains increased Damage Dealt and Damage Reduction the lower their Health. Both should pair well in close quarters combat.

With the former, the Fatemaker deals Bonus Damage and gains increased Damage Reduction the closer they are to the enemy. The closer the enemy is, the greater the bonus. With the latter, the Fatemaker gains increased Damage Dealt and Damage Reduction the lower their Health. Both should pair well in close quarters combat. Dread Covenant (GB) + Relentless Rage (BZ): With the latter, a portion of the damage taken by the Fatemaker is redirected to the Demi-Lich. When the Fatemaker reaches 1 Health, they immediately restore Health, sacrificing the Demi-Lich. However, this skill has a long cooldown. With the former, if the Fatemaker damages an enemy while in Save Your Soul, its duration is extended. The amount extended decreases over time. Killing an enemy while in Save Your Soul will cause the Fatemaker to become Enraged. The objective here is to keep the player up at all times and even when they go down, they have a way to hang on to make a kill.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was released on March 25, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.

