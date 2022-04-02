Will Tiny Tina's Wonderlands get a third skill tree in a future update?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a step in a new direction for the Borderlands series. Developer Gearbox Software ensured this would be the biggest and most ambitious entry in the series yet and their efforts seem to have paid off. It isn't just one of the most polished entries in the series, but also the most different.

Since it is set in the fantasy world of Borderlands' Bunkers & Baddasses, it's teeming with throwbacks to tabletop RPG elements. Players will witness mainstay fantasy RPG enemies like skeletons and trolls, a unique spin of a Class system and inherent stats for their Fatemaker. The biggest deal among these is the Class system.

A look at Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Multi-Class aspect

In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, players can choose from one of six Classes. These are: Spore Warden, Graveborn, Stabbomancer, Clawbringer, Brr-Zerker and Stabbomancer. Each of them are loosely based on standard Dungeons & Dragons classes, like the Spore Warden being akin to the nature-loving Druid.

What makes them different from the Vault Hunters of past Borderlands games is one element: skill trees. Each Class only has one skill tree, each accommodating 26 skill points. The Vault Hunters, meanwhile, had three skill trees each.

While Wonderlands' take on it might seem inferior at first glance, it has two benefits.

For starters, each Class' skill tree is more tightly designed with less, if no, filler skills. It's nice to see a "quality over quantity" approach. The other part is the Multi-Class system. This allows the Fatemaker to pick a second Class a short while into Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

This grants the use of the skill tree that the Second Class possesses. Since players cannot have two of the same Class, this brings the possible number of combinations to 21 different Multi-Class characters.

Each combo, in turn, can be geared towards several different playstyles, depending upon the type of skills invested in and the type of gear equipped. For example, Spore Warden and Graveborn can have two Companions out at the same time to do all the heavy lifting - in fact, there can be even more than two thanks to skills and weapons.

Or players can just focus on Spore Warden's excellent lineup of gun skills and utilize the Companions for distraction. All the while, Graveborn's healing skills keep up the Fatemaker's survivability.

How possible is a third Class slot?

For now, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' max level cap is 40. This grants 40 skill points. Assuming the player maxes out their first Class, that leaves 14 skill points to be invested in the second Class. This means they can only go up to Tier 3 of 6.

But imagine this: If Gearbox Software aims to keep the community satisfied and the player base increasing, they have to think about the future. They must think about ways to retain players who have beaten the game. Adding a third Class could help with that.

Borderlands 2 and 3 (with all DLCs) also had their max levels cap out at 72, so it's not unreasonable to expect the same again. Here, this would allow maxing out two skill trees with 26 skill points in each, with 20 points remaining for the third tree.

Of course, difficulty and balance are a concern too. This setup could make certain Class combos more broken than they already are. Can you imagine all three Class Companions out and about - the Wyvern, Demi-Lich and Mushroom? That alone might point towards this being a pipe dream.

Regardless, an increased level cap is all but given at this point. So it would be interesting to see what Gearbox Software have in store for the future. Will they buff enemies or place restrictions on the player? Only time will tell.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launched on March 25, 2022 for PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX|S and PC (via Epic Games Store).

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul